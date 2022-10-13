Great Plains Industrial Park Director Brad Reams is pleased with the progress and growth at the park over the past 10 years.
On Wednesday, the park celebrated its 10th anniversary as companies announced intentions to come to Great Plains. Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, local officials, company directors and operators attended the celebration at the park Wednesday.
“It meant a lot to have the support of the community,” Reams told the Sun Thursday.
Reams said he was happy for the board members of Great Plains. He said their dedication has paid off.
“They deserved a win in public,” he said.
He was also glad the community was able to come out and visit the park Wednesday.
As announced at the event, Carbon Optimum, a biotechnology company aiming to reduce carbon dioxide, is coming to Great Plains.
“That’s a very attractive company to have on our footprint,” Reams said.
The company is investing $120 million at Great Plains next year, creating 120 jobs in 2023. In 2024, the company will invest $200 million and in 2025 it will go up to $600 million. In total, 2,000 jobs in Parsons will be created over the next four years.
“We are going to need skilled and qualified labor force,” said Alix Stroiazzo Mougin, chief executive officer and founder of Carbon Optimum.
He appreciated the support of Reams, Toland and Moran.
“We have a great vision, great idea and we’re bringing it into reality,” he said.
The CEO said Carbon Optimum is going to make Parsons and Kansas relevant to the rest of the world.
Carbon Optimum has a system to decarbonize emissions from pollutants such as large factories.
Solar company Solar Earth announced it wants to be a part of ParkMyFleet, a company that moves vehicles for commercial fleets with solar energy. ParkMyFleet has joined Great Plains. Solar Earth is looking at some of the buildings at the park.
ParkMyFleet, currently in 36 states, will have its first site in Kansas at Great Plains, Reams said. He said the company can conduct research at the Great Plains property.
Reams also is pleased with the partnership Great Plains has with Watco and Evergy. He said with Watco being such a reputable company and the choice to be at Great Plains is positive.
“That’s a big deal,” Reams said.
Overall, Reams said, Great Plains aims to grow and continue progress for the success and benefit of the Southeast Kansas region in the next 10 years.
