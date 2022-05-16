Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt argues before the Kansas Supreme Court on Monday that the state House and Senate redistricting maps should be affirmed. (Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector)
TOPEKA — Attorney General Derek Schmidt began proceedings Monday asserting to the Kansas Supreme Court that new boundaries for Kansas House and Senate districts violated no law, urging them to look at the product, not the process, when determining validity of the map.
On the other side, opposition to the map has levied complaints about the constitutionality of some modifications made to districts across the state. Election rights advocates have pointed to communities in Wichita, Olathe and Kansas City, Kansas as those adversely affected, and, as an attorney representing a Kansas senator argued, it would also disturb Lawrence and Leavenworth communities.
It is up to the Supreme Court to review the state House and Senate maps contained in Senate Bill 563 in response to a petition filed April 25 by Schmidt. If Schmidt, the presumptive GOP nominee for governor, has his way the state’s highest court will approve the maps within 30 days of the filing date.
Schmidt told the panel of seven justices the court did not have a role in reviewing validity in terms of splitting communities of interest. He said “there is always somebody unhappy when the music stops and the new districts are drawn,” but that desire to draw lines differently should not be a factor in the maps validity.
“This is certainly not foreign, either to this court or to the legislature,” Schmidt said. “It happens every time there is a reapportionment and so I wouldn’t recommend that the court sort of post hoc decide the validity means something other than or beyond what its cases have pretty clearly suggested or we’re shooting in the dark.”
Under the state constitution, the Legislature must produce every 10 years updated maps for the 125 Kansas House districts, 40 Kansas Senate districts, Kansas Board of Education as well as the state’s four U.S. House districts.
In addition to oral arguments on state House and Senate maps, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear argument in the attorney general’s appeal of a Wyandotte County District Court judge’s ruling that the congressional map was unconstitutional.
Mark Johnson, a Kansas City attorney representing Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat, said urged justices to focus on the process that led to the new district lines rather than simply the result as argued by the attorney general.
“It is a broader question. The redrawing of these lines has resulted in no less than 4% of the state’s population of 3 million being represented by Senators they did not elect,” Johnson said. “More than 100,000 Kansans because of the way these lines were changed by the legislature, are now represented by Senators they did not elect.”
The post Oral arguments pit procedure vs result in Supreme Court debate of Kansas legislative maps appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.