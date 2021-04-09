A former Oswego man serving a minimum of 40 years in prison for murder and attempted murder has lost his argument that his 1997 sentence was incorrect. This is the second time the issue came up; the first came before the Kansas Supreme Court, which found the hard 40 sentence was correctly implemented.
Freedom T. “Skip” Hazelton, 47, requested a hearing to correct what he alleged was an illegal sentence for the Nov. 1, 1996, murder of Billy Jack Woods and the attempted murder of Kyle Lawson. That afternoon, Oswego Community Hospital officials notified the Labette County Sheriff’s Office that they were treating Lawson for gunshot wounds. Investigators learned that Woods could be found in a field southeast of Oswego. Within two hours of the call from the hospital, officers arrived at Hazelton’s Oswego home. Hazelton held officers at bay for more than four hours before surrendering.
Hazelton pleaded guilty to first degree murder and attempted first degree murder in 1997 to avoid trial. The plea indicates that the prosecutor would seek the hard 40 sentence, which means Hazelton would have to serve 40 years in prison before he became parole eligible. Hazelton and his attorney were free to argue at sentencing that the hard 40 should not be imposed.
After a two-day hearing, the judge imposed the hard 40 sentence. Hazelton, who was sentenced when he was 23, is serving in Ellsworth Correctional Facility and will not be parole eligible until 2036.
Hazelton said this week that a fellow inmate convinced him to fight his sentence based on a 1993 law that required advance notice be given to the defense when the prosecution would seek the hard 40. The Kansas Legislature changed that law in 1994 and only required the notice when the prosecution would seek the death penalty, which was reinstated in 1994.
Because the law changed in 1994, the 1993 law was no longer valid for crimes committed after 1994, Hazelton heard. Hazelton said he wasn’t aware that the law had changed. Labette County Attorney Stephen Jones had filed a brief explaining the case and the law change.
Judge Steve Stockard denied Hazelton’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.