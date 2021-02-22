These items were taken from the Sun’s editions 20, 30 and 40 years ago.
Feb. 23, 1981
Parsons police were busy sifting through an inch-thick stack of vandalism reports turned in over the weekend as an investigation got underway into what may turn out to be the largest spree of vandalism in the city’s history. At last count, 78 reports had been received by people whose car windows were shot out by a BB gun or pellet gun while the vandals apparently drove through all sections of the city shortly after midnight Feb. 20. Preliminary estimates put the total damage above $13,000, but that figure was expected to drop.
A conflict between SEKCO Gas Co. of Moran and its customers raged on. The feud was touched off when the Kansas Corporation Commission gave the company permission in January to pass the cost of leaking gas on to customers. SEKCO customers held a meeting to seek a solution to the situation. SEKCO served about 1,200 customers in Walnut, Blue Mound, St. Paul, Moran and Bronson. Ray Bishop of Walnut was trying to arrange an appearance before the Kansas Legislature to discuss the KCC’s ruling that SEKCO could pass on all of the cost of leaks to customers. Before the ruling, SEKCO could pass only 15% of the cost of lost gas onto customers.
Feb. 23, 1991
Bryan Scott of Parsons and his cousins, Anthony Bell, Brenda Bell, Terry Owens and Tricia Owens of San Diego, all formerly of Parsons, participated in a series of “Family Feud” taped Jan. 18. They won three games and lost the fourth, taking home a total $21,000 to divide among them.
Feb. 23, 2001
In a 28-acre strip pit in the Mined Land Wildlife Area about 7 miles southwest of West Mineral, 1,000 rainbow trout were stocked every two weeks for 36 weeks. Rob Friggeri, a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks district fisheries biologist, said 95% of the fish the department stocked were 10 inches long. Friggeri said while the trout were stocked all over the state, in most lakes and streams the water got too warm and the fish mostly died over the summer. In the pit near West Mineral, though, the trout were able to survive summer. That meant sometimes there were large fish in the nearly 60-foot-deep pit.
