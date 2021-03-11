These items were taken from the Sun’s editions 20, 30 and 40 years ago.
March 12, 1981
A move in the Kansas Legislature to change the role of the Norton State Hospital could have the eventual result of increasing the resident population of the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center. The House Ways and Means committee recommended that Robert Harder, secretary of the state Social and Rehabilitation Services, submit a detailed plan to the 1982 Legislature for conversion of the Norton hospital’s mission. The House committee approved a play for the hospital to be changed from a facility for people with developmental disabilities to a statewide youth rehabilitation center. Gary Daniels, director of the Parsons hospital, said one plan for phasing out of Norton as an institution for the developmentally disabled would involve transfer of 30 residents to Parsons.
March 12, 1991
Labette County commissioners authorized Commission Chairman Joe Renfro to sign agreements with the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Institute for Economic Development at Pittsburg State University. The agreement allowed the county received a $19,200 grant to begin developing a strategic plan for local economic development efforts. The county was matching $4,800.
March 12, 2001
Some St. Patrick’s Day festivities had been canceled with the work being done on the Parsons Plaza, but the parade would proceed as scheduled on March 17. Entries were coming from as far away as Tulsa, Wichita, Lawrence and Nortonville, organizer Jean Johnston said. Once again, bagpipers would set the mood for the parade, which would be led by grand marshals Pete and Mary Hughes. The plaza work included the demolition of the gazebo and the concrete canopies that were damaged in a tornado in 2000.
