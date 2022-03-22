TownNews.com Content Exchange

The economic fallout that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic put millions of Americans out of work. Without a steady source of income, many were unable to pay for basic necessities, like shelter. To address the issue, the U.S. Department of the Treasury enacted the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which allocated up to $46.5 billion to help Americans struggling to afford housing and utilities.

Due in part to bureaucratic delays at state and local levels, however, less than 40% of that money had been spent as of the end of January 2022 - and in much of the country, a large share of the population is behind on rent and facing possible eviction.

According to data collected between Jan. 26, 2022 to Feb. 7, 2022 by the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, about 4.4 million Americans agreed that they were either "somewhat likely" or "very likely" to have to leave their home within the next two months due to eviction. That amounts to 43.4% of the 10.1 million renters nationwide who are behind on rent payments.

Kansas is home to some 65,470 renters who owe their landlords rent, and an estimated 31.7% of them reported being either somewhat likely or very likely to face eviction in the coming months - the 17th smallest share among states.

Many of those at risk of losing their home are not confident that they can afford to make future rent payments. Some are also burdened with multiple months of debt from back rent. A reported 6,353 renters in the state - or 9.7% of all renters with some rental debt - are three months behind or more on their rent. For context, 26.2% of renters nationwide who owe back rent are three months behind or more.

 

RankStateSomewhat or very likely to leave home due to eviction (% of all renters who owe back rent)Renters who owe back rent and are 3 or more months behind on rental payment (%)Renters who owe any back rent in state
1Utah67.124.530,370
2Alabama65.822.9133,160
3Louisiana63.422.7110,640
4Pennsylvania63.131.3299,730
5Wisconsin61.537.4172,740
6Maine60.316.330,810
7Idaho59.419.422,840
8Texas57.424.7634,480
9Georgia55.225.5259,920
10Wyoming55.042.618,750
11Ohio54.716.9233,870
12Illinois52.126.7495,440
13Arkansas49.733.596,440
14New Jersey48.629.7393,100
15Oklahoma47.921.2169,000
16California46.927.11,592,050
17New Mexico46.531.857,040
18Michigan46.034.7283,270
19Nebraska45.09.339,070
20Maryland44.443.1200,850
21South Carolina44.443.6179,130
22Mississippi42.959.1139,000
23West Virginia42.231.147,680
24Florida40.915.0608,570
25North Carolina40.226.9211,820
26Tennessee39.620.2142,980
27Arizona38.315.0168,170
28Oregon38.034.6111,530
29New York37.725.81,303,390
30New Hampshire36.232.224,700
31Montana35.718.324,230
32Massachusetts34.513.4229,090
33Kentucky33.036.978,230
34Kansas31.79.765,470
35Washington31.621.3190,740
36North Dakota31.316.825,460
37South Dakota30.953.422,750
38Minnesota29.524.699,110
39Indiana28.211.6184,730
40Virginia24.18.2211,290
41Nevada24.151.3156,530
42Vermont22.541.07,420
43Rhode Island22.419.034,840
44Missouri20.431.0203,720
45Colorado19.216.377,920
46Connecticut19.233.2120,370
47Hawaii19.112.970,410
48Delaware14.228.225,180
49Iowa11.729.944,470
50Alaska10.531.312,640

 

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

