During the first year of the pandemic, only about 27 million Americans moved to a new home. That figure represents a 9% decline from the previous year and is the continuation of a multi-year trend in decreasing mobility rates.

People decide to move for a wide variety of reasons. Some are looking to upgrade to a nicer house or apartment. Some are moving to start a new job. Some are growing their family and need a bigger home. And some move in order to send their kids to better schools or to escape to a more hospitable climate, among any number of other reasons.

One of the most striking patterns in the latest migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau is the rapid population decline in some of the largest metropolitan areas in the country. Dozens of cities across the country have smaller populations now than they did a year ago.

Many factors unique to major cities, including high housing prices and a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, have likely contributed to outward migration in the last year. Of course, natural change, or the total number of births less the number deaths in a given area, is also a factor in population change. And falling birth rates coupled with rising death rates during the pandemic have also contributed to population declines in many of these places.

In the Pine Bluff metro area, located in Arkansas, the population fell from 87,234 in July 2020 to 86,412 in July 2021. The 0.9% decline ranks as the 17th highest among all U.S. metro areas.

The local population decline was driven by net migration, as 540 more people moved out of the metro area than moved in over the last year. Natural change, meanwhile, contributed to population decline of about 280 over the same period.

 

RankMetro areaPop. change, July 2020 - July 2021 (%)2021 populationNatural pop. change, 1-yr.Net migration, 1-yr.
1Lake Charles, LA-5.3210,362362-11,824
2Odessa, TX-2.6161,0911,592-5,878
3San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA-2.54,623,2649,052-123,885
4San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA-2.21,952,1857,204-49,412
5New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA-1.619,768,45838,347-361,774
6Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA-1.312,997,35324,605-199,539
7Midland, TX-1.3173,1801,507-3,763
8Urban Honolulu, HI-1.21,000,8901,468-13,686
9Decatur, IL-1.2102,432-239-976
10Enid, OK-1.161,926-13-691
11Charleston, WV-1.1255,020-1,780-1,058
12Danville, IL-1.173,095-230-559
13Napa, CA-1.0136,207-185-1,222
14Elmira, NY-1.083,045-354-491
15Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI-1.09,509,93411,138-102,613
16Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA-0.9267,79232-2,602
17Pine Bluff, AR-0.986,412-281-541
18Grand Island, NE-0.976,175151-854
19Beckley, WV-0.9113,698-941-85
20Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH-0.9115,585-856-169
21Wheeling, WV-OH-0.9137,740-954-269
22Shreveport-Bossier City, LA-0.9389,155-189-3,180
23Chico, CA-0.8208,309-361-1,439
24Casper, WY-0.879,555-29-650
25Monroe, LA-0.8204,884-281-1,409
26Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH-0.74,899,9321,036-37,535
27Peoria, IL-0.7398,224-671-2,295
28Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH-0.7356,581-1,817-751
29New Orleans-Metairie, LA-0.71,261,72696-8,583
30Springfield, IL-0.7206,898-504-906
31Niles, MI-0.6153,101-463-546
32Grand Forks, ND-MN-0.6103,462237-894
33St. Joseph, MO-KS-0.6120,424-138-625
34Altoona, PA-0.6121,767-701-72
35Ann Arbor, MI-0.6369,390347-2,644
36Johnstown, PA-0.6132,167-922116
37Kankakee, IL-0.6106,601-159-491
38Bay City, MI-0.6102,985-64619
39Pittsburgh, PA-0.62,353,538-10,838-3,128
40Jackson, MS-0.6587,202141-3,571
41Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL-0.66,091,747-2,111-32,541
42Rockford, IL-0.6336,278-121-1,828
43Alexandria, LA-0.6150,890-201-665
44Parkersburg-Vienna, WV-0.688,687-462-46
45San Angelo, TX-0.5122,344223-890
46Binghamton, NY-0.5245,220-683-695
47Sumter, SC-0.5135,782-187-548
48Erie, PA-0.5269,011-842-619
49Dubuque, IA-0.598,71812-530
50Utica-Rome, NY-0.5290,211-761-766

 

