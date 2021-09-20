CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading, technology-driven, third-party logistics company has acquired D&L Transport, a transportation brokerage headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.
D&L Transport will continue to operate under its authority and remain an independent subsidiary of PLS, leveraging PLS's advanced technology and national carrier network while maintaining its independent operations. Brian DeFrain, a 10-year veteran of D&L Transport, will remain in the role of President of D&L. All existing management and employees will remain with the organization following the acquisition.
Greg Burns, Chief Executive Officer of PLS Logistics, said, "D&L Transport through its national agent network has developed a broad range of services, with particular strength in the dry van, flatbed and refrigerated modes, and an outstanding reputation for customer service."
Brian DeFrain, President of D&L Transport, remarked, "We are excited to partner with PLS Logistics and get immediate access to its broad service offering and industry-leading technology, while maintaining our independent operations."
Founded in 2004, D&L Transport is a non-asset provider of Truckload solutions in North America. D&L Transport brings a strong management team and talented sales agents to PLS, as well as a robust network of shippers and carriers.
Effective with this transaction, PLS will have an annual revenue run rate of $950mm and expects annual revenue of approximately $1.2 billion in 2022.
About PLS Logistics Services
PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage and technology services for shippers across all industries. PLS handles over a million loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air and ocean. The PLS carrier network consists of over 65,000 pre-qualified trucking companies along with Class-1 railroads and major barge companies.
SOURCE PLS Logistics Services
