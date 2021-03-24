(The Center Square) – As the third wave of federal COVID-19 relief funding rolls out, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the state will use its estimated $1.5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for broadband, childcare and education programs. A policy director says there is a more prudent use for the money.
In addition to state governments receiving funding, individuals making less than $75,000 per year will receive a $1,400 stimulus payment.
Some of the federal funding will be directed toward city, county and local governments while some will be spent on ongoing state capital projects.
Michael Austin, director of Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government, said there are more prudent ways to spend federal relief dollars.
"Federal taxpayer funds should not support state government spending growth," Austin told The Center Square. "Like managing a personal budget, one-time cash inflow should be saved or spent on temporary one-time expenses. There’s no better example than to use the federal funds to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. That way, unemployed Kansans can get the relief they need, and it gives the Governor more time to get fraudulent payouts under control."
Some of the programs available to Kansas through the American Rescue Plan include the extension of unemployment benefits, housing and nutrition assistance, support for farm communities, access to childcare and expansions on the Child and Earned Income tax credits.
Austin said this is not the best way for the state to begin picking up the pieces. Making services more readily available doesn't make them any more affordable for the people who need them most.
"If people can’t pay for broadband, childcare, or education, they also can’t pay for broadband, childcare, education, and a government bureaucracy to implement and oversee it," Austin said. "Spending more taxpayers’ dollars stands in stark contrast to both logic and our history. A path to normal is providing more resources to families without burdening them with more rules, debt, and taxes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.