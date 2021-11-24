(The Center Square) – Since President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was passed, some are questioning how such a massive spending bill will distribute funds at the state level.
While the bill is being celebrated in Washington by Democrats and some Republicans, fiscal conservatives don't see the signing of the bill as a victory.
"The so-called infrastructure bill will do more harm than good," Dave Trabert, CEO of Kansas Policy Institute, a free-market think tank, told The Center Square. "Kansans are paying a lot more for groceries and gasoline because of previous government spending bills, and this one will just make that worse."
"Every state can point to deferred infrastructure maintenance, but that is because state and local officials chose to ignore infrastructure in order to spend more on other things," he added.
The bill includes funding for roads, bridges, public transit, trains, and broadband internet, among other infrastructure projects.
An additional spending bill approved by House Democrats sets aside $400 billion for universal pre-kindergarten and additional funds dedicated to climate change. Other pieces of the social spending package have been hotly debated.
"Very little of the trillion-plus spending goes to real infrastructure, like roads and bridges, and it’s unclear how that money will be spent," Trabert said. "Most of the spending is for social engineering."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.