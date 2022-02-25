The state of Oklahoma must upgrade its incentive programs to attract so-called "mega-project" investments by emerging technology companies.
That was the crux of a report released jointly this week by the Indianapolis-based consulting firm Thomas P. Miller & Associates and the State Chamber Research Foundation (SCRF), a nonpartisan, nonprofit arm of the State Chamber of Oklahoma.
The report detailed ways Oklahoma’s elected officials could upgrades the state’s incentive offerings, demonstrating how those have worked in other states.
"The stakes are higher than ever as Oklahoma works to attract the type of large-scale, generational impacting projects that are poised to shape communities for decades to come," Ben Lepak, executive director of SCRF, said in a statement. "The main takeaway from this study is that we must be positioned for future wins, and to catch up to the curve, the state must upgrade its incentive packages. It’s encouraging to see the legislature and Governor (Kevin) Stitt are focused on this issue to give Oklahoma the competitive edge it needs as outlined in the study."
"Mega-projects" are described as those costing at least $1 billion that create thousands of news jobs and draw suppliers to locations.
Stitt confirmed this week that officials are trying to lure a huge company to eastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma reportedly is competing with Kansas for an electric vehicle battery factory, according to the Kansas City Star. The Kansas Legislature recently approved $1.2 billion in economic development incentives in an effort to lure it to that state.
"Compared to other states, Oklahoma stacks up favorably thanks to its strong oversight mechanisms and protections for the Oklahoma taxpayers," Brian Nottingham, senior manager of Thomas P. Miller & Associates, said in a statement. "With a long track record of successful program management and a positive return on investment to date, Oklahoma is in an ideal position to upgrade its offerings and stay ahead of the competitive curve …"
Noted in the report were the use of Oklahoma’s existing tax incentives in 2021, which saw the state land projects expected to bring more than 7,500 new jobs and $1.8 billion in new private investment to Oklahoma.
In December, Australian-based firm Woodside announced plans to build a "green hydrogen" manufacturing facility in Ardmore, projected to produce up to 90 liquid tons of fuel daily by 2025. Carvana, an e-commerce service that buys and sells used cars, announced plans for a new 200,000-square-foot distribution and inspection/reconditioning facility in Oklahoma City.
Electric car maker Canoo also said last year it plans to build a $400 million plant at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
To further such economic developments the report made several recommendations, which include raising the Quality Jobs payroll tax rebate rate to at least 10% for select large projects (at least 1,000 jobs statewide, with lower thresholds for smaller population rural counties).
It also suggested increasing tax credits (Investment and New Jobs tax credits) to at least 3% to be more competitive with other states, including by making the credits fully refundable; and allowing companies heavily investing in Oklahoma to benefit from both Quality Jobs and Investment and New Jobs tax credit incentives.
"Decisions about the economy of the future are being made today," Lepak wrote in the report. "Technology companies are making major investment and site selection decisions now. They are weighing many factors, but incentives that lower the cost and risk of constructing new factories and ramping up production are foremost among them. Acting now to improve Oklahoma’s incentives will position the state to compete effectively for mega-projects today and in the years to come."
