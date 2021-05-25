Compiled reports from the Labette County Wind Advisory Committee (January 2021).Kevin King:1. Security. This is something that the county does participate in small ways. However, the building team will furnish their own on site security. The county may need to have a few extra patrols in the area2. Fire. This is simple, just contain any fire. With the height of the towers, extinguishing one that is burning is not feasible. No department in the area has the equipment to do it. The fire will just need to be contained on the ground to keep from spreading.3. Noise. This is tricky. The noise will be mitigated somewhat by setbacks. However in interviewing other peoplethat have wind farms in their area, the noise is a non-factor. It is something that is not noticed after a short period oftime.4. Economics. This is all positive. Especially short term. The short term prospect for small businesses isexcellent. The service industry (convenience stores, restaurants, motels, travel trailer parks) will benefit greatly. The county coffers themselves will depend on the contract negotiated by the county commission with RWE. A PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) program with RWE could prove to be incredibly lucrative to the county5. Medical In interviewing local Med Flight pilots they can access anywhere within the proposed farm providing.A). Atmospheric conditions allowB). The turbines are not rotatingC). Distance from operating turbines is sufficient. This is at the pilots discretion6). The topic of setbacks was not one of my assignments, however I feel I must weigh in. To me a logical distance from a property line would be 1.5 times the fall height of the turbine. I also would think a 1.7 times fall distance may be sufficient for dwellings, roads and structures.I have come to understand that the Board of County Commissioners are not able to regulate any distancesituations without a zoning law in place. I personally am against that. I feel once the county is zoned for this, a slippery slope appears and it becomes necessary to zone for more and more things.