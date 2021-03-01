LEAWOOD, Kan., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFP360, the leader in full-circle RFP management software, today announced the immediate availability of the company's latest release — featuring three unique enhancements, team management and account workspaces, in addition to an evolutionary user interface (UI) framework. The improvements accelerate the RFP process for organizations, so they can issue RFPs and respond to them more efficiently and effectively.
RFP360's team management feature empowers an RFP team to quickly assign multiple proposal writers and approvers to multiple sections and questions in one step. It's simple and fast to navigate through proposals, manage team assignments and adjust tasks and due dates, enabling users to move from building an outline to writing and approving answers in minutes.
The new release also offers a more intuitive, streamlined and responsive user experience that improves accessibility to the application's most valuable features, including team management. Toolbar functions and navigation controls were reimagined in the UI framework design, which also allows RFP360 to deploy future enhancements more quickly and seamlessly.
"The focus of this extensive project was not to simply improve aesthetics, though we have certainly made great strides in that regard," said Ryan Townsend, CTO at RFP360. "Our main goal was to truly modernize the way users and their teams interact with our application so they can access the features they need as easily as possible."
A vital part of the upgrade centered on surfacing and advancing existing functionality that's unique to RFP360 — account workspaces. Workspaces enable organizations to keep projects, users and knowledge separate and secure based on department, area, team or other purpose. Consultants use workspaces extensively to deliver tailored, value-added strategic sourcing and procurement services to every client. As a highlight of the framework design, workspaces are now easier to search, navigate and manage.
"I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished, especially during an incredibly challenging year," said Townsend. "In addition to launching new features like team management, redesigning our UI framework, and developing other key capabilities like account workspaces that establish a new standard for RFP management tools, we were able to set company records for revenue and growth."
Organizations interested in learning more can visit rfp360.com.
About RFP360
RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and connect — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, collaborative, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.
Media Contact
Beau Wysong, RFP360, +1 (844) 737-0365, beau.wysong@rfp360.com
SOURCE RFP360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.