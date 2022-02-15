Robyn Essex nominated to fill Ward 1 vacancy

Robyn Essex has been nominated to fill the Ward 1 City Council vacancy. She hasn’t been confirmed; the sitting council now has 30 days to consider the nomination as a whole.
Essex previously ran for the Olathe Board of Education in 2015, but lost in the general election to current board president Joe Beveridge. She once served as the Olathe Republican Party’s Treasurer, is currently an Olathe Republican Committeewoman and has worked for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. She’s a real estate agent and is a member of the Olathe Planning Commission.
TRANSPARENCY
Essex was named from a list of seven individuals who applied to fill the vacancy and who were considered by a group of three council members in charge of making a nomination — Mayor John Bacon, at-large member Kevin Gilmore and Ward 2 representative Adam Mickelson. This selection and nomination process was conducted in private and the only document subject to sunshine laws from these conversations is the list of applicants.
The Olathe Reporter obtained a copy of that list, which is a public record but not publicly accessible. The names of applicants include some individuals who have previously sought seats on the council through election. Here’s a look at the names on the list of applicants:
Kyle Kneale
Alan Macdonald
Robyn Essex
Mark Wingren
Woodrow Graven
David Laughter
Claire Reagan
The fact that these conversations were conducted behind closed doors led to some terse discussions among sitting council members during a previous meeting, centering mostly on public access to the process and transparency.
“The process that has occurred prior to this was not public, it's not meant to be,” Bacon said Tuesday evening.
Ward 3 council member LeEtta Felter also alluded to transparency concerns in her comments on Essex’s nomination.
“It felt clunky and nontransparent, and it's the code, it's the ordinance and you followed it to a T, but I'd love at some future meeting, retreat or study session to look at best practices of municipalities on transparency in these processes,” she said. “I look forward to a better process because it’s important.”
NEXT STEPS
At the end of 2021, former mayor and long-serving Ward 1 council member Larry Campbell resigned his seat with more than a year left on his term without citing a public reason. The council elected to fill his seat by appointment and Essex, if approved, will carry out the remainder of Campbell’s term. The Ward 1 seat will come up for election again in the 2023 municipal election cycle, which means the term expires in early 2024.
In Ward 4 representative Marge Vogt’s absence Tuesday, the council decided not to vote on Essex’s appointment.
“This is the vetting period now,” Bacon said. “We can do all our interviews and find out more about the nominee and then ultimately reach a decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.