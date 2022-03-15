Robyn Essex sworn in to Olathe City Council

Robyn Essex was officially sworn in, assuming the Ward 1 Olathe City Council seat Tuesday evening.
She will serve for the remainder of the term her predecessor Larry Campbell was elected for. The Ward 1 seat, which represents southwest Olathe, will come up for election again in the 2023 municipal election cycle, which means the term expires in early 2024.
At the end of 2021, former mayor and long-serving Ward 1 councilmember Campbell resigned his seat without publicly citing a reason. The council elected to fill his seat by appointment, and Essex’s nomination — put forth by a committee of select council members — was approved unanimously.
“I know we have the finest up here and I’m proud to be a part of it,” she said after taking the oath of office.
Essex previously ran for the Olathe Board of Education but lost in the general election to current board president Joe Beveridge. In the past, she served as the Olathe Republican Party’s Treasurer, is currently an Olathe Republican Committeewoman, is an Olathe Rotarian and has worked for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran.
After Essex’s appointment to the City Council was announced last month, she formally resigned her seat on the Olathe Planning Commission.
Essex and her husband Steve have been married for more than 30 years, and the couple has three sons.
PAST DISCUSSIONS OF TRANSPARENCY
In past council meetings, the nature of the closed-door review and selection process to fill the vacancy drew ire from other council members. Essex was picked from a list of seven individuals who applied to fill the vacancy and who were considered by a group of three council members in charge of making a nomination — Mayor Bacon, at-large member Kevin Gilmore and Ward 2 representative Adam Mickelson.
The fact that these selection conversations were conducted in private led to some tense discussions among council members during a previous meeting, focusing mostly on public access to the process and transparency. Some of those same concerns were echoed in February when Essex’s nomination was formally made. Ward 3 councilmember LeEtta Felter alluded to transparency concerns in her comments on Essex’s nomination on Feb 15.
“It felt clunky and nontransparent, and it's the code, it's the ordinance and you followed it to a T, but I'd love at some future meeting, retreat or study session to look at best practices of municipalities on transparency in these processes,” she said. “I look forward to a better process because it’s important.”
