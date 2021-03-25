Recent action by the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly, who signed Senate Bill 40 into law this week, led the Sedgwick County Commission to reassess its current emergency public health orders at a meeting on March 24.
With the stipulations of the bill presenting a number of obstacles to keeping the county’s pandemic-related health orders in place, the commission ultimately moved to rescind them immediately and approve a resolution recommending – but not enforcing – many of the same health and safety guidelines. That includes wearing of masks and social distancing – with business organizations encouraged to keep such requirements in place – as well as individuals becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 once eligible.
Both motions were approved on a 3-2 vote after a good deal of discussion regarding what the new legislation could do, as well as the lack of enforcement.
Assistant County Counselor Justin Waggoner summarized SB 40 for the commissioners, which applies to different parties under the Kansas Emergency Management Act relating to public health responses to infections disease (not just COVID-19).
For the county specifically, Waggoner noted there were two main issues of concern – the higher standard the bill set for local health orders (which would have to be approved by the county commission) and the expedited hearing requirements for related lawsuits.
“The practical effect of this is there would be a low bar for someone to be an aggrieved party because any aggrieved party could file a lawsuit and get a hearing in 72 hours,” Waggoner said.
In turn, Waggoner pointed out that the county could be opened up to several lawsuits – simply from those individuals not wanting to wear masks or socially distance – which could potentially overwhelm the court system. That led county staff to recommend the resolution with guidelines instead of orders.
No action needed to be taken, but the commission saw the writing on the wall – as the passage of SB 40 essentially nullified the county’s public health orders.
Commissioner Jim Howell spoke in favor of the legislation and the need for the governing body to take ownership over the public health decisions being made for the county, supporting the move to recommendations rather than orders.
“I think it’s time for us to do what we should have done all along. I think we need to push the policy from the county commission and the right policy for today is to ask people to be responsible for themselves. They have many options for their own health,” Howell said. “At some point, it’s time to stand up and trust our citizens to make choices for themselves and I think that day is today. I would love to see us move forward as a commission and be in charge of making policy for Sedgwick County.”
Fellow commissioners Sarah Lopez and Lacey Cruse raised concerns about setting policy based on potential litigation alluded to by county staff, strongly urging that the mask mandate stay in effect.
Lopez stated she would only be in favor of removing the mask mandate if the county did everything possible to move into phase five of the statewide vaccination plan.
Meanwhile, Cruse stated her disbelief that the commission would be discussing the mask mandate again “so close to the finish line.” Instead of dissolving the orders, Cruse suggested the commission work to tailor new orders to avoid as much litigation as possible.
“Let’s make a mask mandate that clearly complies with the standards of this new statute, not simply throw up our hands and say it’s impossible when it is very clearly possible,” Cruse said. “This statute shouldn’t scare us into shying away from our duty to our community to prevent another shutdown because we cannot afford that.”
While Cruse also brought into question the severity of litigious threats, Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner reported those threats to be “very real,” having had conversations about lawsuits ready to be filed against schools districts, Sedgwick County and more.
A substitute motion sought more input from local health officer Dr. Garold Minns and other health officials before taking action, but the county commission approved the recommended resolution as presented by county staff with the amendment that it become active immediately as of March 24 and have an end date after 90 days (with the option for renewal).
