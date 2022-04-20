Redistricting will change the shapes and constituencies of Kansas House District 7 and Senate District 15 in Southeast Kansas.
These changes, especially House District 7, have been a topic of conversation by Sen. Virgil Peck on this week’s tour of his district in advance of Monday’s return of the Kansas Legislature. Lawmakers have been on a break for about three weeks and are returning to wrap up the 2022 session.
On Wednesday, Peck heard more about the redistricting changes at the Wall Family Center in Parsons.
Rep. Richard Proehl’s 7th District now covers Labette County, except for Chetopa, and a small part of Montgomery County around Coffeyville.
The new district boundaries will eliminate Montgomery County territory and remove Oswego, Bartlett and Edna given the current version of the redistricting map. The new boundary lines in Labette County for the 7th District will be north of 15000 Road around Oswego, west of Udall Road, north of 9000 Road and west of Irving Road. Chetopa will still be in Rep. Michael Houser’s 1st District, but it will have company from others in Labette County.
Proehl’s district will also add a western portion of Neosho County from Irving Road to the west, including a portion of southwest Chanute and all of Thayer. The Irving Road boundary appears to continue into Labette County. Jackson Road, which is a mile east of Irving Road, changes into K-101 south of U.S. 160 and travels through Edna.
Peck said his 15th District added two counties, Chautauqua and Elk. He will now have all of Labette County, including Chetopa, which is currently in Sen. Richard Hilderbrand’s 13th District.
The researchers tried to place close to 23,503 people in each of the 125 House districts and close to 73,440 people in each of the 40 Senate districts. Peck’s new district will be 11 shy of that number. Proehl’s 7th District is 238 people over the ideal number. Proehl has also announced his retirement from the Legislature. So far, Dan Goddard of Parsons, a former state senator who lost his re-election bid to Peck, is the only candidate for Proehl’s seat.
June 1 is the deadline for candidates to file for state office.
Peck told constituents Wednesday that each legislator had a meeting with those drawing district maps and could weigh in on the boundaries.
Mike Howerter, the Labette County Republican Party chairman, said he was astounded to see that Oswego was moved to Houser’s 1st District and that Proehl’s territory would include western Neosho County.
“We have nothing in common with those people,” Howerter said of Neosho County.
He said he thinks many people do not realize how the boundaries changed. It appears the Legislature is trying to achieve something through this change, he said.
“It is a shame that your county seat is no longer in the district with the rest of the county,” Peck said.
Howerter said Oswego will now be with Cherokee County, which is a different constituency as well.
Peck said about 1,500 Chanute residents will be in the 7th District.
“Neosho County is not happy with the way things played out either. I was just up there,” Peck said.
Peck also provided updates on the veto session, which starts on Monday. Lawmakers also have to pass appropriation measures before the session ends.
Senate Bill 199 would allow short term health insurance policies for up to 36 months. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the measure. Peck thinks the Senate can override that veto, although the House response is unknown.
Kelly also vetoed HB2448, which would have required a person aged 18 to 49 with no children or dependents to work 30 hours a week or take job training if he or she received food stamps. The override possibility is not known.
SB160 received some discussion Wednesday. The so-called fairness in women’s sports act would require all interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural and club athletic teams sponsored by public educational institutions to be designated based on the biological sex of the team members.
Peck said he doesn’t want boys in the girls’ locker rooms showering with other girls.
Retired Dr. Gary Yarbrough called the possibility of men competing against women offensive. Men have heavier bones, greater lung capacity and larger hearts. Even when a man takes estrogen and has surgery, he should not compete in women’s sports, Yarbrough said. He hoped that the Legislature could override Kelly’s veto.
Warren Marlow said there are only six students in Kansas that this legislation would impact.
“We’re going through all this malarkey for six students,” he said.
Peck told Marlow he understood his concern and that it’s still early in the process. Peck added if someone told him 40 years ago that Kansas would allow men to marry men, he would think that would never happen. Peck said the number is small now but it’s growing.
That discussion moved into SB 58, a parents bill of rights that would require schools to notify them if teachers planned on teaching gender or sexual orientation in class. This would give parents the ability to opt their students out of that class discussion, Peck said.
The bill also would place additional work on teachers by allowing parents to inspect materials, activities, curriculum, books, magazines, handouts and professional development training materials that could be provided to a child. Parents could also challenge the material or educational benefit of any book, magazine or other material available to students in the library, “the successful result of which would lead to the removal of the item from the school,” according to a conference committee report on the bill.
Peck also asked those attending about a House plan to place another $1 billion into KPERS to improve the financial viability of the state employee retirement plan. The plan is funded at 72% now and would be funded at over 80% with the influx from the extra money collected this year by the state in taxes. Many thought that should happen because the state has an obligation to its retirees.
Peck said he’s not decided how he will vote.
“I’m not certain this is the right time with the economy where it is, where the stock market where it is,” Peck said.
He also promoted a positive vote for the Value Them Both Amendment on the August primary ballots. The question, if passed, would change the Kansas Constitution to read that the state does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.
Peck is against abortion.
“This is our one-time shot. If we don’t pass this constitutional amendment, some legislators will think or say in their mind, ‘OK, Kansans want abortion.’ So they will not support any pro-life legislation; they will not allow you to vote (on this) again,” Peck said.
He also sought input on the food sales tax issue. Kelly wants to eliminate the tax. Some lawmakers want to remove it incrementally to soften the financial blow to the state. He thinks the governor’s support of the issue is related to her re-election bid. He noted she vetoed a bill to buy down the food sales tax in 2019.
The current plan would drop the food sales tax to 4% in 2023, 2% in 2024 and eliminate it in 2025.
Marlow asked how the state would replace that revenue. He added that this would put a burden on grocery stories to track what foods qualify for the lower tax.
Peck said the state has a $3 billion surplus this year and some lawmakers think the state can afford the reduction. He disagrees with them. For tax cuts to work the state must cut spending, something the Legislature is not good at.
