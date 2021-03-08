Kansas Republicans continue to express their opposition to a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as it passes through Congress along party lines.
Senators approved the package on a 50-49 party-line vote that included no votes from Kansas’ senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall. That sets up the bill for final congressional approval by the House on Tuesday before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.
In a statement on his website, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said his work to bring a “targeted and far less expensive alternative” to the massive stimulus plan to President Biden was ignored by Democratic Congressional leaders.
“This $1.9 trillion bill is filled with Democrat wish list items such as unnecessary infrastructure projects, state bailouts, climate change provisions and billions of dollars that won’t be spent for several years,” Moran said. “Congress has already provided $4 trillion of COVID-19 relief through five bipartisan packages, and nearly $1 trillion have yet to be spent.”
Moran said he supported efforts to stay focused on the manufacture and distribution of vaccines, as that “is the most important thing we can do to get healthy and our economy moving again.”
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said in a statement it is “disappointing this bill has been a totally partisan process from the start.”
“Forcing hardworking Kansans to pay for Democrat pet projects and to bail out blue states who overreacted and totally shut down their economies and their schools is not fair and it’s not American,” Marshall said.
Marshall supported an alternative bill from Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, which was defeated in a 48-51 vote. Marshall said he remains focused on “getting shots in arms, getting people back to work, and getting kids back to school” to defeat the virus.
“Without question we need to help those who truly need the help now, but cheating Kansas out of $400 million in state and local relief does the exact opposite,” Marshall said.
The House vote will likely follow along partisan lines with a Democratic-majority House expected to pass it.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, a Republican who represents Manhattan in the 1st Congressional District, has weighed in on the bill, writing on Twitter on Saturday this “will be the largest spending bill in the history of our country.”
“91% of the funds go to non-COVID items. This is not COVID relief for Americans, this is a Democrat wish list,” Mann wrote ahead of this week’s House vote.
The bill is set to provide billions of dollars for vaccines, $1,400 direct payments to individuals, and extend federal unemployment benefits through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. The measure also calls for sending $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments for costs incurred up to the end of 2024, as well as provides about $130 billion to K-12 schools to make improvements or modifications to improve coronavirus mitigation efforts. The money also could be used by school districts to hire more nurses and counseling staff, or to provide summer school opportunities.
Colleges and universities also would be boosted by about $40 billion, with the money intended to cover an institution’s pandemic-related expenses and provide emergency help to students who need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.