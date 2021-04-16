U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, both Kansas Republicans, on Friday requested an update from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding its investigation into the historic jump in natural gas prices that have burdened many Kansans following the severe weather in February.
“Mulberry, Kansas, a town of about 500 with its own municipal gas utility, has had to resort to suing BP, alleging that the resource company charged them more than 100 times the price of natural gas during Presidents’ Day weekend,” wrote the senators. “Unfortunately, there are many similar anecdotes in Kansas and surrounding states. … On February 22, FERC announced that its Office of Enforcement would be examining wholesale natural gas and electricity market activity during the severe winter weather events to determine if there was any wrongdoing by market participants. We are requesting an update on that investigation, as well as any other actions the Commission has taken in response to these events.”
Natural gas prices soared from around $2.54 per unit to $630 per unit at one point, as well heads froze and demand increased. Some cities, to provide gas to their customers, had to purchase natural gas at never-before-seen rates.
The extraordinary costs incurred by the city of Altamont during the extreme weather event in February was $238,156 for electric and $813,181 for natural gas, for a total indebtedness of $1,051,337.
The city’s budget to cover the costs associated with electricity for this entire fiscal year was $900,000, and $450,000 was budgeted to cover the annual cost of natural gas. Altamont, like many other small towns that operate their own utilities and buy gas through places like Kansas Municipal Gas Association, had to take out low-interest loans from the City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program through the state to cover their massive bills.
The city of Altamont in March approved application for a $735,541 low-interest loan from the state to handle the impact of the natural gas costs incurred in February. The city used reserve funds to help cover the remainder of the costs.
While Moran is seeking answers on how the investigation is going, Altamont City Administrator Audree Aguilera said she has been told it could be six months to two years before a discovery is made as to if price gouging is determined to have taken place.
Unfortunately, customers are the ones left paying the price in the end. In the low-income areas of Southeast Kansas, the impacts on some are devastating. Some towns such as Chetopa have given customers 18 months to pay. Altamont required 20% of the bill to be paid upfront, and the rest could be divided up into monthly payments over 60 months. Those wanting to participate in a payment plan had to sign a payment agreement by the end of the business day on Friday.
“The average bill is between $1,000 to $1,400. We have seen bills twice that and half that. It is all dependent on the gas and electric usage for each address,” Aguilera said. “If at any point we receive a reimbursement, customers will be reimbursed proportionately.”
She said the city will hold a meeting in May to begin reviewing options for gas purchasing, doing its due diligence to protect the city and its residents from this ever happening again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.