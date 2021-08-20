LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Shamrock Roofing and Construction Executive Director Garen Armstrong, "Even though we have formed a strong bond with our Lenexa community, we've outgrown our facility. So now, the well-known Bob Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, AC & Rooter building at Highways I-35 and 69 in Overland Park, Kansas will soon be transformed into an architectural showcase–and Shamrock's new Headquarters–thanks to the hard work and creative expertise of Dimensional Innovations."
Recently named one of the Kansas City Business Journal's "KC Fast 50" Shamrock Roofing and Construction has literally doubled in size year over year for the past three years, which is truly monumental, particularly during a pandemic.
Armstrong is looking forward to the company's future, saying, "Our continuing growth has facilitated the need to invest in a new space and engage the right engineering firm to make it our own. Dimensional Innovations is the ideal partner to take on this project, and we can't wait to move in!"
Dimensional Innovations approached the building renovation with equal enthusiasm: "We were thrilled to work alongside Shamrock's team to ensure their new headquarters' exterior signage receives the attention that it deserves," said Corporate Account Director Brandon Kuzara. "Clients and passers-by alike will undoubtedly be drawn to their new facility and we're proud to have played our small part in making that happen."
Take a look at the renderings of what will be coming soon and watch for this new Kansas City icon to start lighting up the skies in observance of special holidays, community events and to cheer on our favorite sporting teams.
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for our uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. A devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual "Put the Unity in the Community" scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to get the most out of the new space as we continue to give back to our hometown.
