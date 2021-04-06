LENEXA, Kan., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each entrant must be a high school graduate and have a 2.5 GPA or higher. To enter, applicants must submit a 500-word essay about what inspires them to further their education and how their area of study or career choice could open up opportunities to impact the community more in the future.
Entrants are also asked to volunteer for a minimum of 5 hours in their community whether it be a park clean up, volunteering at a nonprofit event, or providing a free service to a friend or neighbor in need. Entrants must provide photo documentation and reference when submitting their entrees.
Giving back to the community plays a big role in Shamrock's ethos as they are very passionate about being a positive impact on their community. Not only is Shamrock starting a scholarship program, but they also have other community programs, such as Roof Giveaways for local Veterans and First Responders. We hope to inspire other businesses to give back to the community in any way they can, big or small! That is why putting the unity in community is so
important to Shamrock Roofing and Construction.
