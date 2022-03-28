Does the U.S. Constitution need changing through a “Convention of States?”
A proposal endorsing it gained majority approval in the Kansas House, but not the required two-thirds. A Republican lawmaker from Emporia was against it.
“We don't need a Democrat Constitution or a Republican Constitution,” Rep. Mark Schreiber, R- Emporia, wrote in a weekend newsletter. “We need an American Constitution... a united Kansas application.”
Much of the support for a convention comes from conservatives, who have a wide range of adjustments that they'd like to see.
HCR 5027 in Topeka would “call a convention of the states for the purpose of proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States that impose limits on the federal government.”
Among other things, Schreiber, who's in his sixth year in the House, wrote that term limits for Congress are not a good idea.
“They don’t improve the legislative process nor the legislation,” he wrote. “The answer is having an informed and engaged electorate.”
Schreiber said he received 269 emails supporting the convention proposal before a final House vote Wednesday, March 9. Most came from outside his district.
“I agree with many of the reasons people would like to call a convention,” Schreiber wrote. “However, the content and tone of many of those emails was deeply disturbing.”
Schreiber added that “anything less than a bipartisan call for (Convention of States) is dangerous,”
The Convention of States website shows 18 state legislatures have approved the idea, which is based in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. They include Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. A convention would occur if 34 states approve it.
The Kansas Legislature resumed work in Topeka Monday. Schreiber said the first adjournment date is Friday.
