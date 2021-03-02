WICHITA, Kan., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference at 5:20 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.
Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.
An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
On the web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero
About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-chief-financial-officer-speaking-at-the-virtual-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301238902.html
SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.