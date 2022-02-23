Stitt brought up the state’s efforts to lure a company during a news conference following an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting at which a 15-year, $5 billion pike expansion and improvement project was approved.
The governor did not name the company the state is pursuing, but he did say huge companies rely on infrastructure.
“The Legislature is working through all that stuff right now,” Stitt said when asked about specific incentives the state would offer the company it is targeting. “There are some packages through there.”
Stitt said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort.
“It is kind of an add-on to the Quality Jobs Act for major companies that are going to invest over a billion dollars,” the governor said. “I think the package says if they are going to invest in over a billion dollars and hire over 1,000 employees, there will be an added benefit to the Quality Jobs plan.”
A number of measures would have to be taken before the Legislature make changes to the Quality Jobs Act.
The Oklahoma Quality Jobs Act provides cash payments to companies that create well-paying jobs and promote economic development, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Stitt was cut off by his spokesman, Charlie Hannema, before answering a more specific question.
“We are not going to talk about the specifics on — there is a NDA (nondisclosure agreement) with what company we are pitching,” the governor said. “Listen, we are open for business in Oklahoma. Part of our method of showing Oklahoma is open for business is investing in infrastructure, and this is a super exciting announcement for the state of Oklahoma.”
Stitt and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s office have been tight-lipped about the incentive package, refusing to respond to emails and phone calls about the issue.
The Kansas City Star has reported that the Oklahoma site under consideration is the MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor.
TIFs are economic tools used to promote economic development. They allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.
David Stewart, who heads the MidAmerica Industrial Park, projected that private investment in the TIF, if approved, would be $5 billion to $6 billion over the first five years of the TIF, which is capped by state statute at 25 years.
Electric vehicle start-up Canoo plans to build a roughly $400 million factory at the Mid-America Industrial Park. The “mega microfactory” will produce Canoo pickups and multipurpose delivery vehicles.
Canoo CEO Tony Aquila attended the governor’s State of the State address earlier this month, and Stitt thanked Aquila for “believing in Oklahoma” during a portion of the speech highlighting the state’s “pro-business” policies.
In October, Canoo announced that it had reached an agreement with Panasonic to supply batteries for its electric vehicles. The Japanese company will also produce batteries for electric vehicle maker Tesla.
