HAYS, Kan., August 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terri Braun's new creation "No More Patches" serves as a beacon of hope for everyone whose struggles have worn them down. It was published by Trilogy Christian Publishing, a wholly owned subsidiary of TBN. After suffering a traumatic brain injury in 2014, Terri felt the holes and tears that life can rip into your heart and soul. She fell into a trap of self-pity, became depressed and spiraled into a pit of despair. She put on patches just to survive another day. Terri shares, "Come to Him just as you are. You are never so broken that God will not want you." "No More Patches" serves as a reminder that you are never so torn, that you just need "patched."
By opening your heart to Him, He can heal those rips and tears... no more patches. As she came to realize, "I am loved by God for who I am," she discovered that He provides her strength and hope to endure her struggles. Terri shows in "No More Patches" that you can be the best version of yourself with God's love. "You will discover who you are, find purpose to your life and learn that you can find joy despite your circumstances." You can be "more than just a patchwork, you can be a masterpiece."
For more information, visit: http://www.terribraun.com.
No More Patches
By Terri L. Braun
ISBN: 978-1-63769-190-8 (paperback)
E-ISBN: 978-1-63769-191-5 (e-book)
Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple iTunes store and traditional brick and mortar stores.
View a synopsis of "No More Patches" on YouTube.
About the Author:
Terri is from a small rural community in Western Kansas. She considers herself blessed as she has a husband of 26 years, two boys and a job of 25 years working with the mentally ill that she is passionate about. In 2014, Terri suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her slow recovery spiraled her into despair. This inspired her to write her first book "Good Morning Sunshine: Finding Strength and Comfort in God" (2017). Her second book "Preparing Your Heart for Christmas" was released in 2018. "No More Patches" outlines the discoveries of her spiritual journey of hope. Her powerful story allows her to become a living testimony to His healing.
For Review Copies, Interview Requests and Other Inquiries contact
Terri Braun
785-650-2307
Media Contact
Terri Braun, Terri Braun, Author/Life Coach, +1 7856502307, terri@terribraun.com
SOURCE Terri Braun, Author/Life Coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.