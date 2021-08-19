Thinking only of our grandchildren
The U.S. Senate’s passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure with some Republican support was monumental. Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall were not part of that bipartisan effort.
The reasons given for their opposition were both predictable and hypocritical.
The immediate responses about “continuing to mortgage our grandchildren’s future” (Marshall) and the desire for a bill that does “not raise the national debt” (Moran) are cut-and-paste remarks from countless town hall talks and propaganda that fills our e-mail box on a daily basis.
They know that’s what their constituency wants to hear. Unfortunately, that same constituency never seems to notice the failure to deliver on these concerns for our grandchildren or spending.
During just four years in office, the former Whiner in Chief increased the national debt by nearly $7.8 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Each individual’s share of that is about $23,500 (unless you choose to pass it off as inheritance to your grandchildren).
Of that, $1.9 trillion over 11 years was the result of the Trump tax cut which was supported by Moran and then Congressman Marshall. Neither seemed too worried about our grandchildren when casting their votes at the time . . . at least not nearly as concerned as they were about making sure the top one percent of Americans lined their pockets.
A desire for this $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill - or any spending bill, for that matter - to pay for itself rings hollow given that one of the first things rejected by Moran and fellow Republicans was a provision to increase the enforcement staff within the IRS.
Over the past decade, Republican lawmakers have been extraordinarily effective in gutting this arm of the agency. Between 2011-2019, audit rates of those earning more than $1 million fell by 81%. You know . . . the not-so-middle class Americans.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that an increase in IRS funding for audits of just $20 billion over the next 10 years would generate about $61 billion. The U.S. Treasury estimates that $1 for enforcement directly raises $6 in revenue.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told a Senate panel earlier this year that through a combination of measures, that include being more aggressive on tax evasion schemes, “I think it would not be outlandish to believe that the actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion per year.”
Choose whatever figures you want, but there is no doubt that Moran and other Republicans would rather walk away from the table than be serious about closing the spending gap with additional revenue. That malpractice by Republicans is further magnified when one sees the level to which American corporations are not only paying lower taxes, but in too many instances are getting a free ride.
Fifty-five corporations paid zero dollars in federal taxes on their 2020 profits. Archer Daniels Midland made $438 million in U.S. pretax income last year and received a federal rebate of $164 million - we repeat, a rebate.
Nike got a $109 million tax rebate despite not paying a single penny in federal taxes on $2.9 billion in pretax income. Dish Network paid no federal income taxes on $2.6 billion in income.
That would make our grandchildren proud.
Meanwhile, Congress is gearing up for the next major battle - a proposed $3.5 trillion proposal by Democrats that would include investments in . . . brace yourself . . . human infrastructure. The blueprint calls for spending on universal pre-K programs, tuition-free community college, and investments in housing affordability.
This represents the most significant investment in people since Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the GI Bill and student loans which helped protect the least among us while making the American Dream attainable for tens of millions of people.
These are programs which gave us a strong middle class. Unfortunately, over the past 50 years, Republican tax strategies have favored the wealthiest Americans while home ownership, an affordable college education and a secure retirement have become more of a dream than a reality for everyday Americans.
Not since monumental projects such as the Hoover Dam, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway system and JFK’s challenge of putting a man on the moon has this nation shown the capability of doing anything on a grand scale.
Those were investments that came with a price tag and made life better for future generations.
Where is our imagination taking us today? The next iPhone? The newest social media platform? Monopoly money disguised as cryptocurrency?
Or maybe we can sit on the couch with a bag of Doritos and watch as another billionaire is launched into space in something that looks like it was designed by a porn shop owner.
The America that was built on helping our middle class aspire to be something greater is being decimated by Republicans whose vision is limited to tax cuts for the wealthy and fostering a culture war within their base.
But that’s okay. Sens. Moran and Marshall are doing this for our grandchildren.
Rod Haxton is publisher of The Scott County Record. He can be reached at editor@screcord.com
