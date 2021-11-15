TownNews.com Content Exchange

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all.

Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in a diverse environment.

Though there are hundreds of excellent schools across the country, each major city and metropolitan area has one school that stands out as the best in its area.

The top school in Wichita, Kansas, is the Wichita Collegiate School -- a private school educating students from pre-K through 12th grade. The school earned an A+ grade overall from school data platform Niche as well as top marks for its academics, sports, clubs and activities, and college prep.

Wichita Collegiate School has 846 students and a student-to-teacher ratio of 9:1, well below the ratio nationwide of 17:1. This allows students to receive more individualized attention, and allows teachers to manage their classes better.

To determine the best schools by city, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 K-12 School & District Rankings from Niche, a platform for education data. The Niche ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews submitted to Niche. City boundaries are based on Census Bureau definitions for places. We identified the best school in every city for the 50 largest U.S. cities based on five-year population data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

 

AreaSchoolGrades offeredStudent-to-teacher ratioStudents
New York City AreaTrinity SchoolK-126:11,001
Los Angeles AreaHarvard-Westlake School7-128:11,625
Chicago AreaUniversity of Chicago Laboratory SchoolsPK, K-128:12,051
Houston AreaSt. John's SchoolK-127:11,258
Phoenix AreaPhoenix Country Day SchoolPK, K-127:1750
Philadelphia AreaGermantown Friends SchoolPK, K-126:11,070
San Antonio AreaKeystone SchoolPK, K-128:1495
San Diego AreaThe Bishop's School6-128:1800
Dallas-Fort Worth AreaSt. Mark's School of Texas1-127:1903
San Jose, CAThe Harker SchoolPK, K-1210:11,975
Austin AreaSt. Stephen's Episcopal School6-126:1696
Jacksonville AreaStanton College Preparatory9-1219:11,575
Columbus AreaThe Columbus AcademyPK, K-128:11,085
San Francisco AreaThe Nueva SchoolPK, K-124:1605
Fort Worth, TXTrinity Valley SchoolPK, K-129:11,017
Indianapolis AreaPark Tudor SchoolPK, K-127:1950
Charlotte AreaProvidence Day SchoolPK, K-1211:11,788
Seattle AreaLakeside School5-129:1838
Denver AreaKent Denver School6-128:1740
Washington, D.C. AreaGeorgetown Day SchoolPK, K-126:11,075
Boston AreaPhillips Academy9-125:11,146
El Paso AreaRadford SchoolPK, K-129:1221
Detroit AreaCranbrook SchoolsPK, K-127:11,659
Nashville AreaUniversity School of NashvilleK-129:11,071
Memphis AreaSt. Mary's Episcopal SchoolPK, K-128:1827
Portland AreaCatlin Gabel SchoolPK, K-129:1779
Oklahoma City AreaOklahoma School of Science and Mathematics11-126:1150
Las Vegas AreaThe Meadows SchoolPK, K-129:1910
Louisville AreaDuPont Manual High School9-12N/AN/A
Baltimore AreaThe Bryn Mawr SchoolPK, K-126:1705
Milwaukee AreaBrookfield AcademyPK, K-128:1842
Albuquerque AreaAlbuquerque Academy6-128:11,163
Tucson AreaBASIS Oro Valley6-126:1626
Fresno AreaUniversity High School9-1225:1477
Sacramento AreaSacramento Country Day SchoolPK, K-128:1507
Mesa, AZBASIS MesaK-1228:1823
Atlanta AreaThe Westminster SchoolsK-126:11,870
Kansas City AreaThe Pembroke Hill SchoolPK, K-128:11,177
Omaha AreaBrownell Talbot SchoolPK, K-129:1441
Long Beach, CACalifornia Academy of Mathematics & Science9-1228:1659
Colorado Springs AreaFountain Valley School9-127:1241
Raleigh AreaNorth Carolina School of Science and Mathematics11-127:1680
Miami AreaRansom Everglades School6-127:11,130
Virginia Beach, VACape Henry CollegiatePK, K-1211:1949
Oakland, CAThe College Preparatory School9-127:1373
Minneapolis-St. Paul AreaMounds Park AcademyPK, K-127:1562
Tulsa AreaHolland HallPK, K-127:11,009
Arlington, TXThe Oakridge SchoolPK, K-129:1768
New Orleans AreaBenjamin Franklin High School9-1220:1997
Wichita, KSWichita Collegiate SchoolPK, K-129:1846

 

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

