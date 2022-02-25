TownNews.com Content Exchange

A college education is the single largest investment many Americans will make in their lifetimes. When accounting for interest on student loans and loss of potential income during school, the total cost of a bachelor's degree can exceed $400,000.

With so much money at stake, it is important to choose the right school. What makes a school a good fit for any given student can depend on a number of factors, including financial aid packages, course offerings, and location, among others. For many, the right school is simply the most selective school they can get into.

A college degree opens up new job opportunities, increases earning potential, and reduces the likelihood of unemployment. But often, the name of the institution printed on the diploma can be as important as the diploma itself. Highly selective colleges and universities are often well regarded worldwide and can help open doors to more job opportunities.

Based on an index of admissions rates and SAT scores, Sterling College ranks as the hardest school in Kansas to get into. In the 2020-2021 school year, a reported 36.9% of all 1,898 applicants were admitted. Additionally, the combined median math and critical reading SAT scores among students admitted in fall 2019 was 985 out of a possible 1600.

Undergraduate enrollment at Sterling College totaled 665 as of fall 2020. There are a reported 10 students for every faculty member at the school, and the average earnings among working students 10 years after enrollment stands at $40,500.

Top Videos

All data used in this story is from the National Center for Education Statistics of the U.S. Department of Education. We only considered predominantly bachelor's degree-granting colleges and universities with at least 1,000 applicants for the 2020-2021 academic year.

 

StateSchoolAdmission rate (%)Median SAT score (out of 1600)Faculty members per student
AlabamaUniversity of Alabama77.1136419
AlaskaUniversity of Alaska67.0115511
ArizonaUniversity of Arizona85.1123515
ArkansasHarding University55.1116514
CaliforniaCalifornia Institute of Technology6.715453
ColoradoColorado School of Mines55.0131017
ConnecticutYale University6.515154
DelawareUniversity of Delaware66.0125515
FloridaUniversity of Florida31.1139017
GeorgiaEmory University19.214459
HawaiiBrigham Young University75.0117016
IdahoUniversity of Idaho74.4112516
IllinoisUniversity of Chicago7.315355
IndianaUniversity of Notre Dame19.014759
IowaGrinnell College19.214508
KansasSterling College36.998510
KentuckyBerea College33.011949
LouisianaTulane University11.114408
MaineColby College10.3145010
MarylandJohns Hopkins University11.115106
MassachusettsMassachusetts Institute of Technology7.315403
MichiganUniversity of Michigan26.1143511
MinnesotaCarleton College21.214508
MississippiMississippi College28.8114515
MissouriWashington University16.015207
MontanaCarroll College73.0118011
NebraskaCreighton University64.0126012
NevadaUniversity of Nevada81.0114018
New HampshireDartmouth College9.215007
New JerseyPrinceton University5.615154
New MexicoEastern New Mexico University50.6100517
New YorkColumbia University6.715056
North CarolinaDuke University7.715256
North DakotaUniversity of Mary71.7116411
OhioCase Western Reserve University30.3142511
OklahomaUniversity of Tulsa69.2122510
OregonReed College42.314239
PennsylvaniaUniversity of Pennsylvania9.015056
Rhode IslandBrown University7.715056
South CarolinaWofford College53.0127012
South DakotaAugustana University71.4122512
TennesseeVanderbilt University11.615108
TexasRice University10.915206
UtahBrigham Young University69.3131521
VermontMiddlebury College22.014458
VirginiaUniversity of Virginia22.6143015
WashingtonWhitman College54.113458
West VirginiaWest Virginia University Institute of Technology55.1103013
WisconsinUniversity of Wisconsin57.2139016
WyomingUniversity of Wyoming94.2117014

 

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

Locations

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.