College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.

Nationwide, an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher. Educational attainment rates vary considerably across the country, however, and in nearly every state, there is at least one city where the share of adults with a bachelor's degree is well below the national average.

Using education data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least educated city in every state.

In Kansas, no city or town with a population of 25,000 or more has a lower bachelor's degree attainment rate than Dodge City. Only 16.6% of the adult population in Dodge City have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to 33.4% of adults across the state as a whole.

Americans with a bachelor's degree also tend to have higher incomes. The average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma. In cities with low educational attainment, incomes also tend to be lower than average -- and Dodge City is no exception. The typical household in the area earns $50,338 a year, below the median household income of $59,597 across Kansas as a whole.

All cities, towns, villages, boroughs, and census-designated places with over 25,000 people were considered for this story. All data used are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. This is the least educated city in every state.

 

StateLeast educated cityAdults in state with a bachelor's degree (%)Adults in city with a bachelor's degree (%)
AlabamaBessemer25.514.4
AlaskaFairbanks29.627.2
ArizonaSan Luis29.58.4
ArkansasParagould23.018.4
CaliforniaBell Gardens33.95.4
ColoradoPueblo40.918.9
ConnecticutWaterbury39.315.7
DelawareDover32.026.3
FloridaWest Little River29.910.7
GeorgiaLaGrange31.318.5
HawaiiWaipahu33.017.1
IdahoCaldwell27.613.7
IllinoisCicero34.79.0
IndianaEast Chicago26.59.1
IowaClinton28.617.5
KansasDodge City33.416.6
KentuckyHenderson24.217.6
LouisianaMarrero24.112.3
MaineLewiston31.820.3
MarylandDundalk40.212.9
MassachusettsLawrence43.710.8
MichiganLincoln Park29.19.4
MinnesotaBrooklyn Center36.120.3
MississippiHorn Lake22.015.8
MissouriGrandview29.219.4
MontanaGreat Falls32.025.4
NebraskaFremont31.918.3
NevadaSunrise Manor24.710.6
New HampshireRochester37.021.7
New JerseyCamden39.79.8
New MexicoSouth Valley27.314.0
New YorkBrentwood36.613.9
North CarolinaThomasville31.315.2
North DakotaWilliston30.025.2
OhioMarion28.39.9
OklahomaShawnee25.520.6
OregonGrants Pass33.715.8
PennsylvaniaLebanon31.49.8
Rhode IslandWoonsocket34.217.8
South CarolinaNorth Charleston28.122.8
South DakotaAberdeen28.829.3
TennesseeMorristown27.314.9
TexasBalch Springs29.97.2
UtahMagna34.09.7
VermontBurlington38.053.3
VirginiaDanville38.817.6
WashingtonSpanaway36.013.9
West VirginiaParkersburg20.616.3
WisconsinRacine30.116.6
WyomingGillette27.419.2

 

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

