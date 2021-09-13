College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment has fallen by an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
Nationwide, an estimated 33.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher. Educational attainment rates vary considerably across the country, however, and in nearly every state, there is at least one metro area where the share of adults with a bachelor's degree is well below the national average.
In the Topeka metro area, located in Kansas, only 29.1% of the adult population have a bachelor's degree, the smallest share of any metro area in the state. Meanwhile, across Kansas, 34.0% of adults have a bachelor's degree or higher.
The average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma -- and in places with lower educational attainment, incomes also tend to be lower than average. In the Topeka metro area, the typical household earns $59,567 per year, less than the median household income across Kansas of $62,087.
All data in this story are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.
|Least educated metro area
|Adults with a bachelor's degree (%)
|Adults with a bachelor's degree, statewide (%)
|Median household income ($)
|Median household income, statewide ($)
|Alabama: Gadsden
|17.2
|26.3
|41,447
|51,734
|Alaska: Anchorage
|33.1
|30.2
|80,676
|75,463
|Arizona: Lake Havasu City-Kingman
|13.5
|30.2
|50,179
|62,055
|Arkansas: Pine Bluff
|16.4
|23.3
|41,541
|48,952
|California: Visalia
|13.6
|35.0
|57,692
|80,440
|Colorado: Pueblo
|23.4
|42.7
|51,276
|77,127
|Connecticut: Norwich-New London
|33.3
|39.8
|75,633
|78,833
|Delaware: Dover
|24.5
|33.2
|58,001
|70,176
|Florida: Sebring-Avon Park
|16.7
|30.7
|48,698
|59,227
|Georgia: Dalton
|15.0
|32.5
|51,967
|61,980
|Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
|27.7
|33.6
|80,754
|83,102
|Idaho: Twin Falls
|20.0
|28.7
|56,667
|60,999
|Illinois: Danville
|12.1
|35.8
|43,111
|69,187
|Indiana: Michigan City-La Porte
|18.0
|26.9
|56,019
|57,603
|Iowa: Sioux City
|22.6
|29.3
|60,132
|61,691
|Kansas: Topeka
|29.1
|34.0
|59,567
|62,087
|Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
|21.4
|25.1
|55,246
|52,295
|Louisiana: Houma-Thibodaux
|16.3
|25.0
|49,874
|51,073
|Maine: Lewiston-Auburn
|25.1
|33.2
|63,813
|58,924
|Maryland: Cumberland
|19.1
|40.9
|49,729
|86,738
|Massachusetts: Pittsfield
|33.9
|45.0
|58,895
|85,843
|Michigan: Battle Creek
|20.2
|30.0
|49,055
|59,584
|Minnesota: St. Cloud
|26.6
|37.3
|66,076
|74,593
|Mississippi: Gulfport-Biloxi
|22.7
|22.3
|50,642
|45,792
|Missouri: St. Joseph
|20.0
|30.2
|50,425
|57,409
|Montana: Great Falls
|25.6
|33.6
|51,227
|57,153
|Nebraska: Grand Island
|21.0
|33.2
|55,907
|63,229
|Nevada: Carson City
|21.3
|25.7
|57,270
|63,276
|New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua
|37.8
|37.6
|83,626
|77,933
|New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton
|16.1
|41.2
|54,587
|85,751
|New Mexico: Farmington
|14.4
|27.7
|44,321
|51,945
|New York: Watertown-Fort Drum
|22.4
|37.8
|53,917
|72,108
|North Carolina: Rocky Mount
|17.4
|32.3
|46,466
|57,341
|North Dakota: Bismarck
|33.4
|30.4
|70,979
|64,577
|Ohio: Springfield
|16.2
|29.3
|50,128
|58,642
|Oklahoma: Lawton
|20.5
|26.2
|51,332
|54,449
|Oregon: Grants Pass
|16.8
|34.5
|47,573
|67,058
|Pennsylvania: Johnstown
|20.6
|32.3
|49,076
|63,463
|Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick
|33.2
|34.8
|70,967
|71,169
|South Carolina: Sumter
|20.1
|29.6
|49,263
|56,227
|South Dakota: Rapid City
|30.8
|29.7
|58,361
|59,533
|Tennessee: Morristown
|19.3
|28.7
|47,326
|56,071
|Texas: Odessa
|15.1
|30.8
|67,205
|64,034
|Utah: St. George
|27.3
|34.8
|63,595
|75,780
|Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington
|44.6
|38.7
|74,909
|63,001
|Virginia: Staunton
|24.2
|39.6
|57,844
|76,456
|Washington: Longview
|15.3
|37.0
|55,497
|78,687
|West Virginia: Weirton-Steubenville
|17.5
|21.1
|49,510
|48,850
|Wisconsin: Janesville-Beloit
|23.2
|31.3
|61,243
|64,168
|Wyoming: Casper
|20.7
|29.1
|65,034
|65,003
