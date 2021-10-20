The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year -- three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.
Nationwide, an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher. Educational attainment rates vary considerably across the country, however, and in every state, there is at least one city where the share of adults with a bachelor's degree is higher than the national average.
In Kansas, Leawood, a city of about 34,700 people, ranks as the best educated place. An estimated 76.9% of adults in the area have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to the 33.4% bachelor's degree attainment rate across the state as a whole.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma -- and in cities with well-educated populations, incomes also tend to be higher than average. In Leawood, the typical household earns $157,515 a year, above the statewide median household income of $59,597.
All data in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. We considered all census "place" geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. Places with populations of 25,000 or less, or with high margins of error in education data, were excluded from analysis.
|Most educated place
|Adults with a bachelor's degree (%)
|Adults with a bachelor's degree; statewide (%)
|Median household income ($)
|Median household income; statewide ($)
|Alabama: Vestavia Hills
|69.3
|25.5
|109,485
|50,536
|Alaska: Juneau
|38.4
|29.6
|88,390
|77,640
|Arizona: Catalina Foothills
|67.8
|29.5
|92,929
|58,945
|Arkansas: Bentonville
|50.2
|23.0
|80,392
|47,597
|California: Los Altos
|84.2
|33.9
|235,278
|75,235
|Colorado: Boulder
|76.0
|40.9
|69,520
|72,331
|Connecticut: Westport
|78.0
|39.3
|206,466
|78,444
|Delaware: Newark
|53.2
|32.0
|58,434
|68,287
|Florida: Coral Gables
|66.7
|29.9
|100,843
|55,660
|Georgia: Dunwoody
|72.2
|31.3
|96,057
|58,700
|Hawaii: East Honolulu
|58.3
|33.0
|133,165
|81,275
|Idaho: Moscow
|55.8
|27.6
|41,896
|55,785
|Illinois: Wilmette
|83.2
|34.7
|164,681
|65,886
|Indiana: West Lafayette
|71.5
|26.5
|34,650
|56,303
|Iowa: Ames
|62.7
|28.6
|48,105
|60,523
|Kansas: Leawood
|76.9
|33.4
|157,515
|59,597
|Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette
|43.6
|24.2
|57,291
|50,589
|Louisiana: Lafayette
|38.2
|24.1
|51,264
|49,469
|Maine: Portland
|52.6
|31.8
|60,467
|57,918
|Maryland: Bethesda
|85.9
|40.2
|164,142
|84,805
|Massachusetts: Lexington
|84.7
|43.7
|186,201
|81,215
|Michigan: Ann Arbor
|76.0
|29.1
|65,745
|57,144
|Minnesota: Edina
|69.8
|36.1
|104,244
|71,306
|Mississippi: Madison
|68.5
|22.0
|114,521
|45,081
|Missouri: Chesterfield
|69.2
|29.2
|113,315
|55,461
|Montana: Bozeman
|58.7
|32.0
|55,569
|54,970
|Nebraska: Lincoln
|39.6
|31.9
|57,746
|61,439
|Nevada: Summerlin South
|48.8
|24.7
|93,899
|60,365
|New Hampshire: Dover
|46.5
|37.0
|71,631
|76,768
|New Jersey: Princeton
|81.0
|39.7
|137,672
|82,545
|New Mexico: Santa Fe
|41.7
|27.3
|57,972
|49,754
|New York: Ithaca
|66.9
|36.6
|34,424
|68,486
|North Carolina: Chapel Hill
|76.9
|31.3
|73,614
|54,602
|North Dakota: West Fargo
|44.2
|30.0
|85,120
|64,894
|Ohio: Upper Arlington
|77.1
|28.3
|123,548
|56,602
|Oklahoma: Edmond
|53.4
|25.5
|81,473
|52,919
|Oregon: Lake Oswego
|71.4
|33.7
|108,927
|62,818
|Pennsylvania: State College
|70.6
|31.4
|34,005
|61,744
|Rhode Island: Warwick
|33.8
|34.2
|73,757
|67,167
|South Carolina: Mount Pleasant
|63.9
|28.1
|103,232
|53,199
|South Dakota: Sioux Falls
|35.2
|28.8
|59,912
|58,275
|Tennessee: Brentwood
|76.1
|27.3
|168,688
|53,320
|Texas: University Park
|87.8
|29.9
|224,485
|61,874
|Utah: Holladay
|55.8
|34.0
|88,728
|71,621
|Vermont: Burlington
|53.3
|38.0
|51,394
|61,973
|Virginia: McLean
|83.5
|38.8
|207,184
|74,222
|Washington: Mercer Island
|78.2
|36.0
|147,566
|73,775
|West Virginia: Morgantown
|55.0
|20.6
|42,966
|46,711
|Wisconsin: Brookfield
|60.7
|30.1
|108,198
|61,747
|Wyoming: Laramie
|52.7
|27.4
|46,117
|64,049
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.