TownNews.com Content Exchange

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year -- three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.

Nationwide, an estimated 32.1% of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher. Educational attainment rates vary considerably across the country, however, and in every state, there is at least one city where the share of adults with a bachelor's degree is higher than the national average.

In Kansas, Leawood, a city of about 34,700 people, ranks as the best educated place. An estimated 76.9% of adults in the area have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to the 33.4% bachelor's degree attainment rate across the state as a whole.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma -- and in cities with well-educated populations, incomes also tend to be higher than average. In Leawood, the typical household earns $157,515 a year, above the statewide median household income of $59,597.

All data in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. We considered all census "place" geographies -- a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. Places with populations of 25,000 or less, or with high margins of error in education data, were excluded from analysis.

 

Most educated placeAdults with a bachelor's degree (%)Adults with a bachelor's degree; statewide (%)Median household income ($)Median household income; statewide ($)
Alabama: Vestavia Hills69.325.5109,48550,536
Alaska: Juneau38.429.688,39077,640
Arizona: Catalina Foothills67.829.592,92958,945
Arkansas: Bentonville50.223.080,39247,597
California: Los Altos84.233.9235,27875,235
Colorado: Boulder76.040.969,52072,331
Connecticut: Westport78.039.3206,46678,444
Delaware: Newark53.232.058,43468,287
Florida: Coral Gables66.729.9100,84355,660
Georgia: Dunwoody72.231.396,05758,700
Hawaii: East Honolulu58.333.0133,16581,275
Idaho: Moscow55.827.641,89655,785
Illinois: Wilmette83.234.7164,68165,886
Indiana: West Lafayette71.526.534,65056,303
Iowa: Ames62.728.648,10560,523
Kansas: Leawood76.933.4157,51559,597
Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette43.624.257,29150,589
Louisiana: Lafayette38.224.151,26449,469
Maine: Portland52.631.860,46757,918
Maryland: Bethesda85.940.2164,14284,805
Massachusetts: Lexington84.743.7186,20181,215
Michigan: Ann Arbor76.029.165,74557,144
Minnesota: Edina69.836.1104,24471,306
Mississippi: Madison68.522.0114,52145,081
Missouri: Chesterfield69.229.2113,31555,461
Montana: Bozeman58.732.055,56954,970
Nebraska: Lincoln39.631.957,74661,439
Nevada: Summerlin South48.824.793,89960,365
New Hampshire: Dover46.537.071,63176,768
New Jersey: Princeton81.039.7137,67282,545
New Mexico: Santa Fe41.727.357,97249,754
New York: Ithaca66.936.634,42468,486
North Carolina: Chapel Hill76.931.373,61454,602
North Dakota: West Fargo44.230.085,12064,894
Ohio: Upper Arlington77.128.3123,54856,602
Oklahoma: Edmond53.425.581,47352,919
Oregon: Lake Oswego71.433.7108,92762,818
Pennsylvania: State College70.631.434,00561,744
Rhode Island: Warwick33.834.273,75767,167
South Carolina: Mount Pleasant63.928.1103,23253,199
South Dakota: Sioux Falls35.228.859,91258,275
Tennessee: Brentwood76.127.3168,68853,320
Texas: University Park87.829.9224,48561,874
Utah: Holladay55.834.088,72871,621
Vermont: Burlington53.338.051,39461,973
Virginia: McLean83.538.8207,18474,222
Washington: Mercer Island78.236.0147,56673,775
West Virginia: Morgantown55.020.642,96646,711
Wisconsin: Brookfield60.730.1108,19861,747
Wyoming: Laramie52.727.446,11764,049

 

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

Locations

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.