TownNews.com Content Exchange

The cost of a college education can be prohibitively expensive for many students. As of 2019, a student would have to pay an average net price of $9,915 to attend a four-year public college, and $19,220 to attend a non-profit private school, after financial aid is factored in.

While the cost of college has increased virtually everywhere, certain schools stand out as being especially expensive. Whether it is because of their selective admissions standards, unique programs offered, or notable faculty, there are hundreds of schools that charge tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Each state is home to at least one school with an average net price of more than $12,000 per year. Smaller states tend to have fewer universities, and those they do have tend to have lower fees and tuition.

The vast majority of schools that rank as the most expensive in their state are private schools. While many of these are liberal arts colleges, a number of institutions on this list are art schools or music conservatories. Though these schools cost tens of thousands of dollars per year, those with fine arts degrees tend to earn much less than those with other types of college education. These are the college majors that pay off the least.

John Brown University is a small, private, Christian school located in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Though it ranks as the most expensive college or university in the state, the average annual cost of attendance of $21,912 is not much higher than the average cost of $19,220 across all four-year private institutions nationwide.

Less selective than many other schools on this list, John Brown University granted admission to more than three-quarters of the 1,176 prospective students who applied in 2019.

To identify the most expensive college in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the National Center for Education Statistics to rank all bachelor's degree-granting schools based on net price -- the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid -- for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduates students who received grant or scholarship aid for the 2018-19 school year. This is the most expensive college in every state.

StateCollegeAvg. net price ($)CityUndergraduate enrollment
AlabamaTuskegee University33,420Tuskegee2,394
AlaskaAlaska Pacific University20,426Anchorage337
ArizonaEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott36,962Prescott2,894
ArkansasJohn Brown University21,912Siloam Springs1,777
CaliforniaCalifornia Institute of the Arts54,594Valencia1,021
ColoradoUniversity of Denver37,263Denver5,774
ConnecticutQuinnipiac University41,636Hamden6,845
DelawareWesley College24,705Dover1,035
FloridaRingling College of Art and Design52,384Sarasota1,658
GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design44,460Savannah12,167
HawaiiHawaii Pacific University27,281Honolulu3,695
IdahoBoise Bible College21,315Boise95
IllinoisSchool of the Art Institute of Chicago50,167Chicago2,983
IndianaRose-Hulman Institute of Technology45,356Terre Haute2,000
IowaClarke University34,424Dubuque685
KansasCleveland University-Kansas City35,246Overland Park74
KentuckyThe Southern Baptist Theological Seminary26,976Louisville894
LouisianaTulane University of Louisiana40,783New Orleans7,980
MaineUniversity of New England34,198Biddeford4,275
MarylandMaryland Institute College of Art42,750Baltimore1,749
MassachusettsThe New England Conservatory of Music46,620Boston497
MichiganKettering University39,255Flint1,799
MinnesotaCarleton College31,547Northfield2,115
MississippiMillsaps College24,457Jackson779
MissouriConception Seminary College35,288Conception47
MontanaCarroll College25,187Helena1,216
NebraskaCreighton University32,145Omaha4,472
NevadaChamberlain University-Nevada34,928Las Vegas384
New HampshireSouthern New Hampshire University39,743Manchester92,902
New JerseyStevens Institute of Technology40,770Hoboken3,659
New MexicoSt. John's College24,787Santa Fe317
New YorkThe New School50,377New York7,409
North CarolinaHigh Point University38,745High Point4,591
North DakotaUniversity of Jamestown19,695Jamestown908
OhioOberlin College43,612Oberlin2,846
OklahomaOklahoma Wesleyan University24,501Bartlesville864
OregonPacific Northwest College of Art37,252Portland514
PennsylvaniaThe University of the Arts41,658Philadelphia1,699
Puerto RicoUniversidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico16,304Hato Rey3,690
Rhode IslandBryant University40,038Smithfield3,259
South CarolinaFurman University35,621Greenville2,688
South DakotaAugustana University24,481Sioux Falls1,818
TennesseeBelmont University36,976Nashville6,820
TexasSouthern Methodist University40,404Dallas6,710
UtahNeumont College of Computer Science27,881Salt Lake City474
VermontBennington College38,386Bennington729
VirginiaHampden-Sydney College34,853Hampden-Sydney993
WashingtonWhitman College41,822Walla Walla1,579
West VirginiaUniversity of Charleston21,941Charleston1,907
WisconsinMarquette University34,120Milwaukee8,515
WyomingUniversity of Wyoming12,880Laramie9,807

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

Locations

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.