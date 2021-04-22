TownNews.com Content Exchange

Each of the 50 states has its own unique identity. These identities have been shaped over decades and centuries and are often defined, at least in part, by economic forces.

Whether it is agriculture in California or resource extraction in Texas, certain industries -- and therefore certain jobs -- are far more common in some states than others. Often, these occupations serve as both economic engines and as symbols of local identity.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the concentration of jobs in a given state relative to their concentration nationwide, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most iconic job in each state.

There are nearly 43,000 Americans working as aircraft systems assemblers nationwide, and over 20% of them work in Kansas.

Aircraft systems assemblers fit and install various aircraft components, including wings, landing gear, and heating systems. Multiple companies, including Cessna, Spirit AeroSystems, and Bombardier Learjet employ thousands in their Wichita locations. The city's identity as an aircraft manufacturing hub began in World War II, as Wichita's economy boomed thanks to demand for military aircraft.

To determine the most iconic job by state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the relative concentration of occupations within all 50 states with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' May 2019 Occupational Employment Statistics program. Detailed occupations were ranked based on location quotient -- the concentration of an occupation within a state's labor force relative to the concentration in the national labor force -- as of 2019. Additional data on median annual wage at the state and national levels also came from the BLS. This is the most iconic job in every state.

State:Most iconic job:State workers in job:Concentration relative to US:
AlabamaMetal-refining furnace operators1,3906 times greater
AlaskaMisc. mining machine operators46015 times greater
ArizonaPlasterers and stucco masons2,3404 times greater
ArkansasMisc. food processing workers4,08011 times greater
CaliforniaFarmworkers and laborers201,4406 times greater
ColoradoAtmospheric and space scientists9706 times greater
ConnecticutActuaries1,3505 times greater
DelawareChemists1,3505 times greater
FloridaShip engineers1,5203 times greater
GeorgiaTextile winding machine operators12,07013 times greater
HawaiiWater vessel captains1,2709 times greater
IdahoNuclear technicians33010 times greater
IllinoisRail car repairers3,1203 times greater
IndianaEngine assemblers7,9908 times greater
IowaWind turbine technicians4808 times greater
KansasAircraft assemblers8,86022 times greater
KentuckyFarm and home management educators1,07010 times greater
LouisianaSailors and marine oilers7,34018 times greater
MaineShoe machine operators39019 times greater
MarylandPhysicists1,8806 times greater
MassachusettsMedical scientists16,8605 times greater
MichiganEngine assemblers9,5807 times greater
MinnesotaWind turbine technicians5004 times greater
MississippiFallers40014 times greater
MissouriLocomotive engineers1,3502 times greater
MontanaForest and conservation technicians86014 times greater
NebraskaMeat cutters and trimmers9,2009 times greater
NevadaGambling dealers22,58024 times greater
New HampshireLog graders and scalers705 times greater
New JerseyBiochemists and biophysicists7,2808 times greater
New MexicoPhysicists1,74019 times greater
New YorkFashion designers8,4606 times greater
North CarolinaTextile machine operators2,0208 times greater
North DakotaWellhead pumpers1,11030 times greater
OhioFoundry mold and coremakers3,0005 times greater
OklahomaOil and gas drill operators3,48015 times greater
OregonMisc. logging workers1,21025 times greater
PennsylvaniaMetal pourers and casters1,0803 times greater
Rhode IslandJewelers78010 times greater
South CarolinaTire builders3,97013 times greater
South DakotaSoil and plant scientists58014 times greater
TennesseeMusicians and singers2,1703 times greater
TexasPetroleum engineers18,7207 times greater
UtahMining machine operators1,4009 times greater
VermontFallers505 times greater
VirginiaMarine engineers and naval architects2,5208 times greater
WashingtonAvionics technicians3,1806 times greater
West VirginiaMining machine operators1,37068 times greater
WisconsinAnimal breeders2608 times greater
WyomingOil and gas service unit operators1,95020 times greater

This article originally ran on 247wallst.com.

