More than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020, a nearly 30% surge from 2019 and the most ever recorded in a single year, according to recently released data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Addiction experts say the increase in overdose deaths was largely driven by the increased presence of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl in the U.S. Other contributors include problems related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as increased isolation and job losses.
Arkansas is the state with the ninth fewest drug overdose deaths per capita in 2020. There were 17 fatal overdoses per 100,000, or a total of 515 drug overdose-related deaths.
Last year, most reported an increase in drug overdose deaths after seeing a decrease in deaths in 2019. In Arkansas, there were 12 fatal drug overdoses in the state per 100,000 residents, or a total of 362, in 2019.
The average number of overdose deaths in Arkansas between 2015 and 2019 was 13 per 100,000 people a year, the 12th fewest of all U.S. states, or an average of 397 overdose-related deaths a year.
To determine the states with the highest drug overdose fatality rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed recently released CDC preliminary estimates of drug overdose deaths. The states are ranked based on the number of drug-related deaths per 100,000 residents. These are the states with the most drug overdose deaths per capita in 2020. These are the states with the most drug overdose deaths in 2020.
|State
|Overdose deaths per 100,000 (2020)
|Total overdose deaths (2020)
|Overdose deaths per 100,000 (2019)
|Total overdose deaths (2019)
|Average overdose deaths a year per 100,000 (2015-2019)
|Total average over deaths a year (2015-2019)
|West Virginia
|74
|1,326
|48
|852
|48
|868
|Kentucky
|47
|2,104
|31
|1,369
|31
|1,391
|Delaware
|46
|449
|43
|423
|34
|329
|Maryland
|46
|2,761
|39
|2,360
|35
|2,086
|Tennessee
|45
|3,091
|31
|2,138
|26
|1,771
|Ohio
|45
|5,215
|37
|4,279
|36
|4,217
|Louisiana
|41
|1,925
|28
|1,304
|23
|1,090
|Pennsylvania
|40
|5,172
|35
|4,444
|35
|4,441
|Connecticut
|39
|1,385
|35
|1,231
|29
|1,031
|New Mexico
|38
|788
|29
|609
|25
|524
|Rhode Island
|37
|396
|30
|317
|31
|329
|Maine
|36
|490
|27
|362
|26
|347
|Arizona
|36
|2,644
|27
|1,981
|22
|1,585
|Florida
|35
|7,555
|26
|5,524
|23
|4,850
|Indiana
|34
|2,268
|25
|1,704
|23
|1,578
|South Carolina
|34
|1,728
|22
|1,131
|19
|969
|Massachusetts
|33
|2,293
|32
|2,215
|31
|2,102
|New Jersey
|32
|2,815
|31
|2,774
|26
|2,329
|Missouri
|31
|1,921
|26
|1,603
|23
|1,422
|Vermont
|30
|186
|19
|118
|20
|125
|Nevada
|30
|914
|23
|710
|23
|716
|New Hampshire
|29
|393
|29
|395
|32
|438
|North Carolina
|29
|3,011
|21
|2,236
|20
|2,064
|Illinois
|28
|3,528
|22
|2,775
|20
|2,513
|Michigan
|27
|2,743
|24
|2,358
|24
|2,383
|Wisconsin
|26
|1,530
|21
|1,200
|19
|1,083
|Colorado
|26
|1,512
|19
|1,100
|17
|1,004
|Virginia
|26
|2,186
|18
|1,538
|16
|1,357
|New York
|26
|4,979
|19
|3,634
|18
|3,544
|California
|23
|9,142
|16
|6,363
|13
|5,280
|Washington
|23
|1,724
|16
|1,251
|15
|1,162
|Alabama
|20
|989
|15
|739
|15
|749
|Alaska
|20
|146
|18
|133
|17
|126
|Utah
|19
|622
|18
|575
|20
|630
|Hawaii
|19
|274
|17
|245
|15
|206
|Oregon
|19
|798
|14
|610
|13
|539
|Minnesota
|19
|1,066
|14
|788
|12
|682
|Oklahoma
|19
|746
|16
|618
|18
|723
|Wyoming
|17
|101
|12
|72
|13
|77
|Georgia
|17
|1,848
|13
|1,378
|13
|1,389
|Mississippi
|17
|510
|12
|365
|11
|330
|Arkansas
|17
|515
|12
|362
|13
|397
|North Dakota
|16
|123
|12
|90
|10
|76
|Kansas
|16
|468
|13
|380
|12
|336
|Idaho
|16
|280
|15
|264
|13
|237
|Montana
|15
|157
|13
|139
|12
|124
|Texas
|14
|4,153
|11
|3,123
|10
|2,887
|Iowa
|13
|419
|11
|350
|10
|316
|Nebraska
|11
|209
|8
|146
|7
|136
|South Dakota
|8
|74
|10
|88
|8
|70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.