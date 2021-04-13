OSWEGO — The Oswego USD 504 Board of Education had much to discuss Monday as it began to examine the position of the district and funding for the coming fiscal year.
“I was pretty proud of our board as a whole. We worked everything about as efficiently as we could,” Superintendent Doug Beisel said Tuesday. “However, we have called another special board meeting for Thursday night because we have to come back and look at some specific budget cuts for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Beisel said the district has lost 72 students between last year and this year.
“With that is loss of a significant amount of funding, so we’re going to have to make some cuts. We’re going to work through that Thursday night, and hopefully make some decisions and some announcements as early as Friday,” he said. “There’s going to be some significant changes coming; we just don’t know what yet. That’s what we’ve been working on all morning, is just some different scenarios.
“We’re going to make some changes and hopefully not push anyone out the door without a job,” he said. “We’ll see what the board decides on Thursday. It’s tough when you lose nearly a quarter million dollars of revenue. Obviously you have some contingency reserve and capital outlay, but you want to be careful and leave those things there in case there is an emergency and not put yourself in a position where you could go belly up so to speak.”
The district has been financially solvent over the years.
“This is a pretty significant hiccup for us in that enrollment dropped significantly,” Beisel said. “In the past we’ve usually bounced back pretty quick, and this time I think we’re just going to be lucky to hold our own.”
Beisel said in Kansas there are over 14,000 youths across the state who are not in public schools this year. A lot of public schools have lost students. More students are being home schooled or going to private schools.
“And unfortunately there are even more high school dropouts now than ever before, which is terrible, but we’re seeing that. COVID has had a really negative impact on a lot of things,” Beisel said.
School districts also don’t know the direction the Kansas Legislature is going to take with school funding.
“I hope they don’t sneak something in somewhere and cut us because, man, we just can’t afford any more cuts. We just can’t. I know talking to neighboring superintendents, without naming names, they’re all in the same situation. We had a track meet last week, and a couple superintendents were there and they were saying, ‘We just can’t take any more hits.’ The silly part about this is we have all this federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money, but we’re not able to plug that in to some of the holes we have in the general fund. We’re very limited in what we can do with it. It’s nice to have it to buy PPE (personal protection equipment), and we can pay for the extra hours and things people are working, but we have some general fund shortages that need backfilled and we can’t do that with the ESSER money.”
There has been some talk the state is going to withhold ESSER II funds from schools for a few weeks once it is sent out to states for distribution in order to collect interest on it.
“It’s a large enough amount that interest could be significant, even with low interest rates, if you’re holding several billion dollars,” Beisel said.
Right now, he said, they are just trying to hang on and get through this very strange school year.
“This has been very stressful for students and staff. They’ve just done a great job. We’re blessed to have the people we have. They really put their heart and soul into what happens here. We’re fortunate. We really are,” Beisel said.
In other business, the board:
— Approved moving to a modified quarantine for the remainder of the school year because so many students and staff have been quarantined who were totally asymptomatic but still had to stay home 10 to 14 days.
— Approved eliminating temperature checks and mask mandates for the rest of the school year, making mask wearing optional. Beisel said this falls in line with decisions by the Kansas State High School Activities Association and Labette County Commission. This entire school year, no one was ever found to have an elevated temperature entering school resulting in them being sent home. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kansas Department of Health or Labette County Health Department changes their mandates, the district will change back accordingly.
— Accepted donations of automated external defibrillator machines. Two portable AED machines that can be used during athletic trips were donated by Kevin and Rochelle Sheddrick and one wall-mount unit was donated by Vail Automotive for use in a school building.
