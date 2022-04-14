Clay County for Life is sponsoring a program on April 29 in Clay Center about the upcoming Value Them Both amendment which will be voted on during the August primary.
A statewide effort to educate Kansans about the vote is ongoing by Kansas Family Voice, who changed their name last year from the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas. The Clay Center program is one of 11 similar programs they have organized throughout the state.
The history of this amendment dates back to April 2019, when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled on a law that outlawed dismemberment abortion in Kansas. The Kansas Supreme Court declared the law to be unconstitutional. The Court also declared that there was a right to abortion in the Kansas Constitution which was written in 1859.
As a result, since that ruling all laws putting constraints on abortion are presumed to be unconstitutional. Kansas laws are now similar to New York and California when it comes to abortion.
“Kansas is now a destination state for abortion and some pro-abortion groups hope to eventually see over 100,000 abortions in Kansas each year,” said Rev. David Beauchamp, who will be the featured speaker for the April 29 meeting in Clay Center. Beauchamp is the Director of Church Engagement for Kansas Family Voice. According to their website, he heads the organization’s efforts to engage pastors, churches, and Christians to advance a culture that values the dignity of every human life, strong families, and religious liberty. He also leads the Church Ambassador Network, an initiative of the Kansas Family Voice Foundation.
The Value Them Both Constitutional amendment was passed through the Kansas Legislature in January 2021. It will be on the ballot for the upcoming August Primary election, August 2. It requires a simple majority of those who vote to become part of the Kansas Constitution.
“If it doesn’t pass, abortions can be done in Kansas right up to just before a baby is born,” explained Beauchamp. “This really matters.”
The Value Them Both amendment program in Clay Center will be at the First Baptist Church located at 902 5th Street. A light supper will be served and RSVPs are needed by April 26 by calling Venita Rosenow at 785-630-0528 or Kathy Martin at 785-463-5463. Yard signs will be available to the public at the program for those who would like to display them.
According to 36th District Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia), the basic premises of the amendment including safe, clean clinics; protecting a woman’s right to know and parental consent have previously passed the Kansas legislature years ago with bipartisan support.
“It is important that the Legislature be allowed to continue to put safeguards on this type of service or industry, if it’s going to be the law of the land at the national level, and that we still protect women and babies,” said Bowers. With the redistricting, Clay Center will be in the 36th District effective for the 2024 general election.
The Value Them Both amendment in Kansas is receiving endorsements from influential pro-life advocates nationwide. Dr. James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, is urging Kansas voters to support this constitutional amendment.
“The amendment gives voters the right to regulate abortion thorugh their elected offcials, a right the Kansas Supreme Court deprived them of,” said Dobson in a March 17th news release. “Now, more than ever, Christians need to be speaking the truth in their communities. God's truth about the inherent value of every mother and baby must be proclaimed not only in our homes, churches, and neighborhoods, but also at the ballot box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.