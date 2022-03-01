Voters approve $298.3 million school bond measure

Voters in the Olathe school district approved a $298.3 million bond proposal by a 67.7% margin, according to results released Tuesday. Now approved, the authorization could funnel millions into projects aimed primarily at addressing aging facilities maintenance and student experience.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
Specific projects on the table include plans to replace an existing middle school, improve athletic complex facilities, renovate the Olathe South High media center, invest in elementary school playground accessibility and possibly construct a centralized location of some kind for technical education programs.
None of the projects outlined in the proposal are guaranteed to happen but make a preliminary list of expectations. That’s because the approval of the bond simply gives the district the authority to issue the debt. Most substantial expenditures from the bond issue, although generally approved by the community, require additional authorization from the Olathe Board of Education. Additionally, some of the larger projects, including the planned replacement of Santa Fe Trail Middle, would likely have public engagement opportunities worked into their timeline.
Overall, the horizon on this bond is estimated to be about seven years, but the projects have no set timeline currently. The projects financed by the 2016 bond measure, approved with 72% of the vote, have been completed.
With roughly 23,500 ballots cast before the noon deadline Tuesday, overall turnout among eligible voters in the special mail-in election for the bond issue was about 23%. These results are unofficial and won’t be certified until the vote canvass, which will be conducted at 9 a.m. on March 8 at the Johnson County Election Office.
Superintendent Brent Yeager e-mailed families to thank them for the support.
"The successful passage of this bond is a reflection of our community’s trust in the outstanding education students receive in Olathe Public Schools," he wrote. "We are thankful for this opportunity to positively impact our students and their future and look forward to the work ahead."
CHANGING BOND PRIORITIES
This is the largest bond measure ever put before the USD 233 attendance zone community, but it’s not expected to affect the mill levy, which is the rate at which property tax for the school district is collected based on residential and commercial property values determined by the county.
That being said, this measure is a departure from the normal projects put up by the school district for bond financing. Usually, bonds have been focused on new construction and adding space to existing buildings. For example, the most recent bond measure, approved in 2016, was an example of that, funding some improvements to high school auditoriums and other restoration projects, but funneling a large amount of money into the construction of Summit Trail Middle. The bond measure before that, approved in 2013, ultimately paid for the construction of Olathe West High and Canyon Creek Elementary as well as earmarking possible dollars for a future sixth high school.
These projects in the 2022 bond measure instead emphasize aging facilities maintenance and spotlight improving educational equity systemwide. There are no proposals to open new schools with these bonds. Yeager said in January that’s in part because growth is slowing down, which has allowed the school district to shift its priorities away from building enough schools to keep up with a population boom. That’s also because, compared to Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission, Yeager says Olathe is “the oldest school district in the overall age of our buildings.”
This shift to less demanding growth, Yeager said, will reshape how money is spent on educational facilities going forward.
“Now that [growth] has slowed down, to be frank, I think it's given the system an opportunity to say ‘OK, where are our discrepancies, and where are the things that we know we need to address,’” Yeager said in a bond information meeting earlier this year. “I think it gives us the opportunity to really think about how we reinvest in our overall infrastructure.”
All this isn’t to say that the Olathe school district will eventually stop asking the community to consider bond measures as growth continues to slow down or that USD 233 is done building new schools, but that what the district asks for now and in the future is changing.
