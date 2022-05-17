On May 16, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced a round of grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will be going to 23 Kansas airports. The grants will be used to make repairs and upgrades at the airports.
Among the airports selected for grant funding was Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport, which will receive more than $15 million to assist with qualifying projects.
