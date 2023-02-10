Parsons Economic Development Director Jim Zaleski is monitoring House Bill 2150, which would remove the three-mile zone around city limits, which is a concern for the city of Parsons.

At Monday’s Parsons City Commission meeting, City Manager Debbie Lamb informed city commissioners about this bill. She said the city does not want an entity to build something such as a strip club on the way into Parsons, which could potentially happen if this bill is enacted by the Kansas Legislature.

Originally published on parsonssun.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

