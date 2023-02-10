Parsons Economic Development Director Jim Zaleski is monitoring House Bill 2150, which would remove the three-mile zone around city limits, which is a concern for the city of Parsons.
At Monday’s Parsons City Commission meeting, City Manager Debbie Lamb informed city commissioners about this bill. She said the city does not want an entity to build something such as a strip club on the way into Parsons, which could potentially happen if this bill is enacted by the Kansas Legislature.
Zaleski said Parsons and Labette County shouldn’t be punished because other places in the state don’t get along with one another.
“Parsons and Labette County get along great,” he said.
Zaleski said the city agrees with the League of Kansas Municipalities’ stance.
“The League opposes it as there are unanswered questions about the impact this would have on current development and agreements between cities and counties. The House Committee on Local Government held a hearing this past week, and could work on the bill in the next week or two,” the League of Kansas Municipalities stated in a legislative update released online Friday.
The House Committee on Local Government held a hearing Wednesday.
“I come in support of this (bill) based on the principle that our government provides a guarantee and a protection of our innate rights, and one of those is property ownership,” said Republican Rep. Eric Smith, who represents District 76, which includes Burlington.
This bill was introduced by Reps. Ken Corbet, David Buehler, Bill Clifford, Ronald Ellis, Brett Fairchild, Randy Garber, Henry Helgerson, Kyle Hoffman, Trevor Jacobs, Les Mason, Lance W. Neelly, Fred Patton, Samantha Poetter Parshall, Pat Proctor, Ken Rahjes, Bill Rhiley, Clarke Sanders, Joe Seiwert, Adam Smith, Eric Smith, William Sutton, Sean Tarwater, Adam Turk, Paul Waggoner, Troy Waymaster and Kristey Williams. If enacted, this bill would go into effect July 1.
Zaleski said he will continue to watch this bill and see where it ends up.
Log In
