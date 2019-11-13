A Hiawatha man is searching for information on some old photos from the Hiawatha area.
Charlie Baird said a friend recently sent him three photos he found for sale on Ebay. He was curious if any of the Hiawatha World would recognize anyone in the photos.
Baird said he doesn’t know who the young boy with the train set is. Another photo is a Hiawatha basketball team and the only person he recognizes is Ray Weide, the coach.
“He was the school counselor when I was in high school ‘65-68,” he said.
In the final photo, Baird said he noticed a couple of letter jackets with an R on them and in the front row, left, a white sweater with a music letter RHS.
“The only local schools I can think of with an R is either Robinson or
Reserve,” he said. “My best guess is Robinson because of the size of the class.”
If anyone has any information on these photos, please email the Hiawatha World at joeymay@npgco.com or contact Charlie Baird.
