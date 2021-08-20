Dale and Betty Aue dusted off a set of antique tractors and joined in the Tractor Cruise Saturday at Morrill Days.
At age 92 and 90, Dale and Betty had long ago given up farming and within the past year sold Sycamore Springs — the family resort that has graced the northwest corner of the county for more than 100 years.
But that doesn’t mean this retired couple is out of the game. They keep busy with family and grandkids and puttering around the farm. And last weekend, the couple decided to join the rest of the family in the Morrill Days Tractor Cruise.
Betty said the cruises are usually up Dale’s alley, but the family talked her into climbing aboard an old tractor they purchased new in 1968 — a 65 International they used in their farming era. Betty remembered buying the tractor, along with a cultivator attachment.
“I was the cultivator gal,” she said.
Dale drove another farm “oldie but a goodie” — a 1945 HFarmall, Betty said.
The rest of the family brought tractors — their kids and grandkids with 10 family members driving tractors in the cruise and the 2 o’clock Saturday parade in downtown Morrill.
The Tractor Cruise was a 2 1/2 hour venture that started in Morrill, followed the blacktop all the way to Sabetha and around the town and then back to Morrill for a luncheon and parade.
There were 38 tractors participating in the event, which celebrated the 150th anniversary of Morrill.
“I thought, well I can do it,” Betty said. “It was fun.”
