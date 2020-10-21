A stolen vehicle was recovered and three people arrested Tuesday in Brown County.
According to a report from Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 3 p.m., Brown County Dispatch advised officers of a 2003 Volkswagon convertible that was recently reported stolen. At approximately 3:20 p.m., a Brown County deputy encountered the vehicle on US 73 HWY in the vicinity of 280th road. There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time when deputies stopped it.
William Lockman II, 26, of Horton was arrested for Felony Possession of Stolen Property and a full extraditable $8,000 Bond Surrender Warrant for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle out of Texas.
Arrested on a $500 Seneca Failure To Appear Warrant, a Jackson County No Bond Failure To Appear Warrant and additionally charged with Possession of Meth, Trafficking Contraband in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Gladys Makes Room For Them, 22.
Thurman Turner, Jr., 42, Hiawatha was arrested on a $100 Hiawatha City Failure To Appear Warrant, a Jackson County No Bond Failure To Appear Warrant and additionally charged with Possession of Meth, Trafficking Contraband in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Kansas Highway Patrol and Sac and Fox PD assisted.
