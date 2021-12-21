While many people had only minor damage in last Wednesday's storm, other's had roofs and buildings blown away by the extremely high winds that accompanied it.
Laura Tollefson, who lives at the South Pines on 230th Road, just south of Hiawatha, said they had significant damage at their location - which is also a Home Plus care facility.
Tollefson said she thought the house was going to lift off its foundation and praised God that no residents or employees were hurt.
They had significant damage at their location and felt like it was more than straight line winds that hit the area. In fact, she shared a photo that a friend snapped south of Walmart just prior to the storm hitting Tollefson's house. The photo was later posted on Facebook and it shows significant formation in a cloud meeting the ground that appears to be a tornado.
Sheriff John Merchant said winds reached 90-plus mph at some points during the several hour weather event. The storm swept through rather quickly, however the wind continued for several hours, causing extensive power outages. While power was restored for most of Hiawatha within the first day, several others in the county were without power for several days.
Sheriff Merchant and other local authorities said no injuries were reported as a result of the storm, but there was extensive damage in some areas of the county. Three semis rolled over - two at the US 75-US 36 junction at Fairview and one on US 73 north of town.
Authorities have credited emergency personnel, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the City of Hiawatha street crews for going above and beyond responding during the storm.
