Friday night was a volatile one in Brown County as several storms sweeping northeast produced tornadoes.
There was several sightings throughout the county between 7 and around 8:15 p.m. as segments of the storms produced tornadoes northwest of Hiawatha and then some around Powhattan, Robinson and the south end of the county.
Following the issue of a tornado warnings from the National Weather Service, tornado sirens sounded in the community and some businesses closed their doors as they took shelter.
Several Brown County residents shared photos of the tornadoes spotted and some were seen stirring up dust and debris on the ground, while others were obvious tails hanging down.
Sheriff John Merchant said in the northwest part of the county there was a touchdown for less than a mile and it took sheds at a farmstead and caused some damage to the home and some pivot irrigation systems.
"There have been no injuries reported yet," Sheriff Merchant said.
Some people have also reported a little hail damage and some roof damage.
"We were very fortunate," he said, on Saturday morning. "I don't know how many funnels were reported - by Robinson, by Horton, east and west of the Reservation, Willis, Jackson County, Morrill, Hamlin, Reserve. There was a strong potential last night for tornadoes and we were very blessed that we didn't have any more damage."
Sheriff Merchant also wanted to thank all of the emergency responders who came out in full force assisting residents.
"Everybody just came together and kept everyone aware," he said. "There were some people displaced due to the storm and took shelter at the Sheriff's Office and various places around the county."
He said several people sheltered in place.
"We are very blessed - things can be replaced - not a person's life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.