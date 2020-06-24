The Brown County Historical Society is planning "Library Storytimes at the Ag Museum" for preschoolers and their families starting on Friday and continuing through July.
The hour-long storytime will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Ag Museum, located 300 E. Iowa St., each Friday through July 31.
Families can bring a blanket and the group will find a shady spot on the Ag Museum grounds for the storytime as they plan to read some fun and engaging stories. In case of rain, the storytime will be moved inside the Carwell Building.
