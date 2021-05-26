The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday night, and the group heard from a concerned citizen who worries that the sales tax money the city is collecting for the city streets project is being wasted.
Virgil Hallauer said he has been walking the new streets in his neighborhood, and that in one section of streets replaced in 2019, he found over 70 cracks, and that in a section of three blocks from last year’s work he found over 80 cracks. Hallauer said that he does not think that two year old concrete should be cracking, and that in continuing to pay the contractors responsible for the work, he feels like the city is losing its leverage.
Mayor Bill Collins said that the city is also not happy with the streets, but that he feels like the issues are being addressed. City Administrator Mike Nichols said that some of the repairs have been made and are within the specifications of the contract. Collins said that he wants each of the commissioners to take a look at the streets, as they all share the responsibility of representing the taxpayers. Commissioner Brian Shefferd said that if a contractor had done similar work on his driveway, they would be redoing it.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper spoke the commission, requesting to alter some of her budget. Specificially, Jasper asked to disperse $52,400 in funds that were targeted for other things to be moved to cover projects such as replacement of ball field lighting at Bruning and Noble Parks, a new scoreboard at Bruning Park, entrance doors and bathroom work at the Fisher Center, as well as bathroom updates at Bruning Park, alternative playground equipment required by the city’s insurance and a lease of a tractor for the department. No additional funds are required, but Jasper felt that the items that came up were more time-sensitive. The commission approved the request, as well as a request to solicit bids for the tractor lease. The commission also agreed to allow the Parks and Recreation department to take over the city’s youth soccer league, at the request of the Hiawatha Youth Softball Association.
Library Director Erin Verbick updated the commission on the goings-on of the library. Verbick said the Library re-opened, as planned, on April 1, and it has been going well. Summer programs are beginning, and an end of summer party is planned for July 17 in conjunction with the police department, where a movie will be shown outside. Verbick also stated that there is a vacancy on the Library Board. Marianne Schmidt was approved by the library to fill the position, and the commission also voted to approve Schmidt.
In other business, the commission approved Sean Sample as a firefighter, as well as a change order removing part of Miami Street from the sales tax project, saving $53,119.80. The group also voted to write off $332.97 in uncollectable utility debt and to transfer $3,120.10 in past-due debt to collections. Also approved was an agreement with KDOT Aviation to construct an electrical vault and beacon at the Hiawatha Airport. The city must match $15,000 of the total $150,000 for the project. Also approved was the Consent Agenda, which included $164.66 of utility refunds, and payments to American Equipment Co. in the amounts of $12,409.00 and $12,335.00.
