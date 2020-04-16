The spring sunshine is here, and with it its familiar fair-weather companion, roadwork. At the first sign of nicer weather, City Street Sales Tax project contractors AHRS have begun work on 12th Street from Oregon to Iowa.
City Administrator Mike Nichols said the original plan was for work to begin on the completion of Miami Street, but that the contractor feared that a long spell of rain once the more-shaded street was opened up could cause a lengthy delay. As it stands now, once AHRS finishes 12th Street, the plan is to move to South Sixth Street, from Iowa to Delaware, and then to Miami once it becomes practical.
The Sales Tax project kicked off in 2019, with a stretch of Miami being completed, along with portions of 4th and 6th Streets, Shoshone, Lodge Road and Oregon Street. Other projects also contributed to the maze of detours in Hiawatha last year, as a City repair on the 400 block of 3rd Street slowed traffic, along with the first phase of the Brick Street Project, which occupied Utah Street between 6th and 7th for the majority of the summer.
