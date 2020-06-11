Warmer weather has brought progress on Hiawatha’s City Sales Tax street projects, as contactors AHRS begin to move beyond their initial jobs of the spring and onto other work.
The work on 12th Street is completed and the road is open, while work south of Oregon on 6th Street is nearing completion. The 6th Street job has slowed a bit, with gas line work interrupting progress, but City Administrator Mike Nichols said curbs should be poured this week and progress on the road should be back in business within the week.
If weather permits, Nichols said the much-anticipated Miami Street job should be rolling later this month. Miami Street is a popular route through town, and while the work can be frustrating for commuters, a smoother street will be a major upgrade. The plan was initially to start with Miami this year, but concerns over weather held AHRS up and changed plans. Nichols says the plan is start tear out on June 17th.
