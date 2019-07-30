Navigating Hiawatha’s street systems has not been the easiest of tasks, lately, but Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols says progress on the array of construction projects around town is picking up steam.
The most visible work has been the Brick Streets project, restoring the brick road on Utah Street between 6th and 7th Streets. Currently the longest-running project due to the time-consuming process, Nichols said Amino Brothers Company plans to have work completed by this Friday, Aug. 2. The Utah Street project is the first of a three phase plan to restore the brick streets around the east, south and west sides of the courthouse.
Another project that has been a frequent topic of conversation is the ongoing work on Miami Street. Nichols said that AHRS has completed the first few blocks of their project, and poured 500 block of Miami, running partway into 600 block, with the elementary school bus parking lane planned for pouring on Tuesday, and the north lane later this week. The contractor has assured the city that work near the school will be completed a week before school starts.
AHRS currently has a subcontractor working on 4th Street, as well. The road has been torn up from Miami Street to Cheyenne. Rock will be poured over the first portion of Miami, then work will continue down to Green Court. To facilitate passage around the street, a temporary access road has been constructed from the Vintage Park south parking lot to Kansas Street, while another access road will be constructed from Wentley Drive to Hatfield for residents of Wentley and Woodlawn. Nichols has also been assured that the Hiawatha Plaza Apartments will have full access to at least one side of their drive at all times during the project. The final pour will be done in two days and is planned for a date around Aug. 12.
Other projects starting soon include work on Shoshone Road, where J&B Contractors will begin work to replace the street in early August. On Third Street, city crews have already milled the road between Iowa and Kickapoo Streets, where drainage issues have been addressed. Next, the city will take bids to finish the project, and work will likely begin in September.
