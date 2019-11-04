Hiawatha Elementary School students were awarded a special downtown trolley ride Monday by earning Hawk Blocks school-wide for good behavior.
The Brown County Historical Society's trolley picked up each class at the school and took them on a ride downtown. Trolley rides went all day as each class rode separately on the trolley, driven by Brown County Historical Society board members.
HES Principal Paul Carver said this year, HES students and staff have been focusing on how actions can help everyone be safe, respectful and responsible for the "Miles of Positive Behavior" initiative.
"The staff at HES reward positive behavior by giving students Hawk Blocks, which are 1 inch long cubes that stack together," Carver said. "When a class earns 36 Hawk Blocks (a yard of positive behavior) their class earns a classwide celebration, recognition on the morning announcements, and their class's name written on a small bus that's posted outside Mr. Carver's office. As our school earns buses, HES does a whole school reward."
Carver said these rewards have included popsicles, chalk art, and now, a hayrack ride, courtesy of the Historical Society.
"HES is pleased that upon earning 60 buses, which totals over 2,000 inches of positive behavior Hawk Blocks, our students have been able to participate in a fun reward," Carver said. "We're thankful to be partnering with the Brown County Historical Society, who is giving our students a trolley ride and a cookie. We love it when our community embraces the efforts of our students and staff acknowledging and celebrating positive behavior."
